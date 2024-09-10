Rolls-Royce partners with Karimjee Group to drive power solutions in Tanzania

Rolls-Royce through its Power Systems division, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Karimjee Group, a leading conglomerate in East Africa with almost 200 years of history, to deliver advanced mtu power solutions across Tanzania. This collaboration marks a significant step in advancing the country’s energy infrastructure, supporting sustainable development, and boosting industrial growth.

Under this partnership, Rolls-Royce will leverage Karimjee Group’s extensive market presence, local expertise, and distribution network to offer the full mtu product portfolio – especially power generation systems, a strategic focus of the Power Systems division of Rolls-Royce.

Rolls-Royce, through the mtu brand from Power Systems, is globally renowned for its high-performance propulsion solutions and power generation systems. The portfolio includes diesel and gas systems and battery containers for mission-critical, standby and continuous power, combined generation of heat and power, and microgrids perfectly suited to meet the demanding critical and industrial needs in Tanzania.

mtu engines are known for their low emissions, high efficiency and capability to operate on a variety of alternative liquid and gaseous fuels, including hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), biodiesel, synthetic diesel, natural gas and biogas.

Sustainable development: With a focus on reducing carbon emissions, Rolls-Royce’s energy-efficient solutions align with Tanzania’s sustainability goals while contributing to the country’s economic development.

Karimjee Group’s deep understanding of the Tanzanian market ensures that customers will receive unparalleled support, including after-sales service, maintenance and technical expertise.

Rishad Karimjee, Director of Karimjee, said:

“We are excited to partner with Rolls-Royce to bring world-class power solutions to Tanzania. This partnership underscores our commitment to driving industrial growth and sustainable development in the region by providing our customers with the most advanced and reliable technologies available.”

Cobus van Schalkwyk, Managing Director, Rolls-Royce Solutions Africa, commented:

“Our collaboration with Karimjee is a significant milestone in our efforts to expand our presence in Africa. Together, we will provide Tanzanian industries with the energy solutions they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive global market.”