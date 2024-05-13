Protecting your crops have never been easier with Multiknit

When it comes to your crops you want to get the best yield; while there are many products to help your crops grow, mother nature sometimes also throws a spanner in the works.

Whether it is insects or weather conditions, protecting your crops against nature’s quirks is a large part of producing the perfect crop. This is where Multiknit has you covered.

They have a wide range of knitted crop protection solutions.

One of these is Knipol, which is a unique waterproof shade net fabric combining the exceptional features and properties of SpectraNet shade netting with a clear laminated high density polyethylene waterproof coating.

Knipol is a reinforced waterproof plastic sheeting which does not discolour, and it is used in the agricultural and horticultural industries.

The shade netting provides a unique reinforcing membrane that supports the coating, giving extra rigidity and strength against wind force and hail.

The choice of colour and design of the shade netting used in the makeup of a Knipol product directly influences the quantity and quality of light received by plants for photosynthesis and photomorphogenesis.

Knipol features:

Comes with a five-year manufacturer’s warranty against UV degradation

Does not discolour

Excellent wind resistant properties

Will not rot

UV stabilised

Manipulates the light energy received by plants

Easy to join by stitching

Multiknit also supplies Windbreak Nets that provide a wind barrier to protect crops, plants, soil, and buildings.

Unlike solid wind barriers which can cause more damage than the wind itself. Windbreak Nets reduce the wind velocity on the leeward side by approximately 35%, thus reducing damage caused by sandblasting, erosion, water evaporation, and temperature fluctuations.

Windbreak Nets are manufactured from high density polyethylene, colour pigments and UV stabilisers and are available in 50 metre rolls in widths of 0,75 m, 1,5 m and 3 m, with reinforced knitted eyelets in both selvedge sides.

In the case of the 3 m wide Windbreak Net additional rows of eyelets can be knitted into the net per the customers’ request, but this is subject to a minimum order quantity.

Windbreak Nets are available in the standard Code 40 mottled green/black yarn configuration giving them an environmentally friendly and aesthetically pleasing appearance.

Windbreak Nets are used extensively for:

Wind protection screens

Garden flower and vegetable bed screens

Camp site wind and privacy screens

Dog screens

Tree protection screens against wind, sandblasting and animals

Dust suppression screens

Plant protection screens

Plant rehabilitation screens

Wind reduction barriers

Tennis court wind and sun-glare shield

Crowd control

In the horticultural and agricultural fields, Windbreak Nets positively affect:

Plant germination

Plant growth

Flower development

Pollen transfer through increased insect activity

Pollen tube growth

Fruit ripening

Crop yield

Crop quality

To learn more about the various knitted options Multiknit has available visit their website www.multiknit.co.za.