Dear readers

We are excited to bring you the latest insights and updates on agriculture in Botswana, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. These three countries have a rich agricultural heritage, and there is much to explore in terms of developments, challenges, and opportunities in this vital sector.

As we all know, the achievement of sustainable agriculture, water scarcity, and adaption to climate change are some of the big challenges faced by farmers in Africa. Innovation plays a crucial role in this environment, and with unique agricultural practices, expanding daily, it is astonishing to see how farmers still continue to be key players in their regions’ food production.

Throughout this edition, we feature stories of local farmers, initiatives, and projects that are making a difference, as well as focus on some unique farming practices from precision agriculture to livestock identification methods and disease control. Namibia has suspended imports of live poultry, birds, and poultry products from South Africa following the spread of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in the neighbouring country. Read more on page X.

We hope this issue inspires and educates, and sheds light on the remarkable progress being made and the challenges that await us all.

Thank you for your continued support, and please feel free to reach out with your feedback, suggestions, or stories you’d like to see in our future editions. Stay tuned for expert interviews, success stories, and in-depth analysis of agriculture in Africa.

ProAgri-greetings!

Bianca Henning – bianca@proagri.co.za

Read ProAgri BNZ 49 here