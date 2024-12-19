ProAgri Africa 108

312 words

Dear readers, as we step into 2025, I am filled with optimism and excitement for the year ahead. The past year has been a testament to the resilience and innovation of our agricultural community.

In our cover story, we turn the spotlight to sorghum, a crop that holds immense potential for our continent. Sorghum is not only resilient to drought and adaptable to various soil types, but it also plays a crucial role in ensuring food security across Africa. Its high nutritional value, including being gluten-free and rich in antioxidants, makes it an excellent choice for both human consumption and animal feed.

Looking ahead, 2025 promises to be a pivotal year for African agriculture. The upcoming African Union’s Extraordinary Summit in January will set the stage for the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) strategy for 2026 to 2035. This initiative aims to drive sustainable agricultural growth and improve livelihoods across the continent.

We also have an exciting agricultural calendar of events that we look forward to cover. To stay up to date with agricultural events, auctions, and all developments in the industry, visit our website – www.proagri.co.za.

As always, I am inspired by the stories of our farmers who continue to push boundaries and embrace new opportunities. Your unwavering commitment to agriculture is what drives us at ProAgri to provide you with the best information and resources.

To all our committed partners and the farmers across Africa, I wish you a prosperous and abundant year ahead. May your fields be blessed with rains, your crops grow strong and healthy, and your harvests be bountiful. Your dedication and resilience are truly inspiring, and I hope this year brings you success, growth, and joy in all your endeavours. Here’s to a year of thriving farms and flourishing communities!

Thank you for your continued support.

Bianca Henning

bianca@proagri.co.za

