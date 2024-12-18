ProAgri Africa 107

331 words

Looking back at another year

As we close the chapter on another extraordinary year, we look back with immense gratitude. In my opinion, farming is one the hardest and one of the most challenging industries known. 2024 was not an easy year. Farmers experienced droughts, water shortages, raised input costs, market challenges, price fluctuations, to mention only a few.

In my last editor’s letter for 2024, I wish to pay special tribute to the farmers who work tirelessly to succeed and to giving back to the country. Once in your life you need a doctor, a lawyer, a policeman and a preacher, but every day, three times a day, you need a farmer. Across Africa, our farmers have demonstrated incredible resilience, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to nourishing our continent. Despite numerous challenges, you have led with determination, proving that agriculture truly is the heartbeat of our nations.

At ProAgri Africa, we are honoured to be part of this amazing industry. Every article we publish and every farmer’s story share highlights the crucial role you play in sustaining livelihoods and economies. Our farmers are the backbone of food security worldwide and I feel privileged to have spent many years putting a spotlight on their hard work. It is through your efforts that we see the promise of a brighter, more sustainable future for all.

As we enter the festive season, I wish all those involved in the broader agriculture sector a blessed Christmas with your families and loved ones, and may the New Year of 2025 bring you prosperity, happiness, and joy.

Looking ahead, we are excited about the possibilities that the new year holds. Together, we shall continue to celebrate the triumphs of our hard-working farmers and African agriculture, and work towards a brighter, more sustainable future. In the meantime, enjoy the family time, your summer watermelon, and remember to thank a farmer.

Wishing you a happy festive season!

ProAgri greetings!

Bianca Henning – bianca@proagri.co.za