Powering Zimbabwe, committed to Africa, SANY is here to stay!

Across Zimbabwe and much of sub-Saharan Africa, power outages are more than an inconvenience. They are a barrier to productivity, safety, and economic stability. From agriculture to logistics, manufacturing to mining, industries rely on electricity to keep operations running. Yet, consistent access to power remains out of reach for many.

In response to this critical challenge, Sany Heavy Industry Zimbabwe Company has introduced the SANY diesel generator range to the Zimbabwean market. This move marks a significant milestone in the company’s broader strategy to establish a long-term footprint in Africa’s essential power infrastructure sector.

Bringing Genset solutions to Zimbabwe

SANY’s Power Division, which is the arm responsible for designing and manufacturing diesel generator sets for industrial and commercial use, has built a global reputation for reliable, high-performance, and efficient solutions. Now, these same technologies are available locally through Sany Heavy Industry Zimbabwe Company.

The Zimbabwe office, already a key hub for SANY’s construction and heavy equipment operations, is now equipped to offer, support, and service the full range of SANY Gensets. This includes power ratings tailored for everything from small-scale businesses to large, mission-critical industrial sites.

“This project represents more than a single sale. It is a signal to the market that Sany Heavy Industry Zimbabwe Company is here to stay, with full Genset support, local parts, and responsive service,” says Thomas Jin, Senior International Sales, and Marketing Manager.

Client-focused project delivery

The first Zimbabwe-based deployment of a SANY diesel generator set was successfully completed for Ming Chang Sino-Africa Mining Investment (MCSA), a mining company operating in a sector heavily impacted by Zimbabwe’s ongoing grid power challenges. To maintain stable production and meet daily operational demands, MCSA sought a dependable off-grid power solution capable of supporting round-the-clock mining activities.

MCSA is no stranger to SANY equipment, having previously invested in SANY excavators, pumps, and other machinery. Their experience with the quality, durability, and service support of SANY products laid a solid foundation of trust. Making SANY a natural choice when it came time to expand into power generation.

Faced with persistent and unreliable power supply at their mining sites, MCSA required a high-output, dependable Genset solution. They selected the SANY SYL1520 DC1 diesel generator, which delivers a main power capacity of 1 520 kW or 1 900 kVA. The project included a configuration of three sets, with advanced load management features that allow the system to dynamically adjust the number of operating units based on power demand and ensuring fuel efficiency without compromising performance.

Each power supply module is composed of four 380 kW units running in parallel, enabling seamless switchover and continuous operation even when one unit is offline for maintenance. This modular approach significantly enhances system reliability and minimises operational disruption.

“We needed reliability, fast lead time, and solid local support and SANY delivered on all three,” said MCSA.

Encouraged by the performance of the initial deployment, MCSA has already confirmed plans to acquire an additional three SYL1520 DC1 generators which signals the confidence not only in the product, but in Sany Heavy Industry Zimbabwe Company as a trusted power solutions partner.

Built for Africa and backed locally

Sany Heavy Industry Zimbabwe Company is not just selling products it is building partnerships. By stocking critical spare parts, training technical teams, and providing responsive service from within Zimbabwe, the company is ensuring long-term support for every Genset installed.

Whether for mining, logistics, agriculture, or manufacturing, SANY diesel generators are purpose-built for Africa’s toughest energy challenges and delivered with the kind of local backup that ensures peace of mind.

Because in Africa, real progress demands more than innovation, it demands presence.

Learn more about SANY’s amazing products by visiting their website at www.sanyglobal.com.