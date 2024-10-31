Power through peak season with Goscor’s forklift fleet!

When the going gets tough, Goscor’s forklifts get moving!

As peak season hits and demand skyrockets, the last thing you want is a slowdown on the warehouse floor. Goscor Lift Truck Company (GLTC) is here to keep your operation moving with flexible forklift rental options, perfect to handle the busiest times of the year. From a few days to several weeks or even months, Goscor’s short-term rentals are designed to help you meet the seasonal demand without breaking a sweat.

With over three decades of experience in South Africa, Goscor is committed to providing world-class material handling equipment that align with each client’s specific needs. Their extensive fleet includes a variety of diesel and electric forklifts, reach trucks, and order pickers to ensure you have the perfect equipment, regardless of the task. The customisable rental plans let businesses easily scale their fleet, making it easy to modify or extend rentals to keep up with last-minute surges in demand.

For those looking to invest in the long-term, Goscor offers both new and pre-owned equipment. They supply premium brands like Crown, Doosan, and Bendi, all brands known for their reliability and performance, whether you are buying new or selecting a pre-owned model. Their pre-owned forklifts offer a more affordable entry into top-quality equipment, each carefully inspected and maintained to Goscor’s high standards.

To keep your equipment in peak condition, Goscor also provides comprehensive aftermarket services, including genuine parts and expert servicing. Their parts and service team is dedicated to keeping your fleet running smoothly. They help you prevent downtime with quality maintenance and quick, reliable repairs.

With a dedicated customer service team and convenient rental booking options, Goscor makes it easy to prepare for peak season and handle high demand with confidence. Their service and support extend across South Africa, ensuring businesses receive reliable assistance wherever they operate.

To learn more about Goscor’s flexible rental options, explore their products, or reach out for support, visit their website at www.goscorlifttrucks.co.za, send an e-mail to lifttrucks@goscor.co.za or call 010-594-4339.