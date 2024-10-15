Poelbros Handel’s spreaders turn manure into magic

When it comes to keeping your crops happy, healthy, and yielding more than ever, Poelbros Handel’s 10 ton manure spreader is the go-to tool. Designed to deliver nutrient-rich manure evenly across your fields, this spreader makes it a breeze to achieve uniform fertilisation without breaking a sweat – or your budget! Let us dig into it!

Why Poelbros’ Manure spreaders are a game-changer

Farmers using Poelbros manure spreaders are reaping a variety of benefits, including better distribution of essential nutrients. Why is this important? When your crops get just the right amount of nutrients, they grow stronger and healthier, and who would not want that? With our spreaders, you will avoid issues like over-fertilising some spots while under-fertilising others, leading to a more balanced and productive farm.

Plus, their spreaders help you save both time and money. Thanks to automated application, you will spend less time worrying about manually spreading manure, and the efficient nutrient use ensures no waste. This all adds up to more bountiful harvests and a more sustainable farming practice.

The 10 ton manure spreader: A manure match made in heaven

The Poelbros Handel 10 ton manure spreader is perfectly suited for small to medium-sized farms. Designed to handle a wide range of solid and semi-solid manure, including cow manure, compost, and other organic materials, this spreader ensures complete coverage across your fields. Its balanced design offers the perfect combination of capacity and manoeuvrability, making it easy to operate.

Thanks to its user-friendly controls, even those new to the equipment can quickly get the hang of it. And if there is any uncertainty, Poelbros offers training to ensure that you are comfortable using the spreader before you begin. Renting from Poelbros not only gives you access to the machine but also provides expert knowledge on how to use it effectively.

Choosing the right manure spreader for your farm is crucial. While the 10 ton spreader is ideal for medium-sized fields, the decision should also take into account factors like field size, crop type, and specific fertilisation needs. Poelbros can help you determine the perfect fit for your farming requirements.

This versatile machine can handle various types of manure, from cow to chicken to compost, making it a one-stop solution for your spreading needs. With Poelbros, you can ensure that your farm gets the tailored nutrient distribution it needs for healthier and more productive crops.

Ready to spread the love?

If you are ready to take your farming productivity to the next level, Poelbros Handel is here to help with a 10 ton manure spreader that is efficient, versatile, and farmer-friendly. They offer top-notch training, expert advice on choosing the right spreader, and a commitment to helping you fertilise smarter, not harder.

Product highlights:

Capacity: 10 tons

Best for: Small to medium-sized farms

Manure types: Solid and semi-solid

Controls: Easy to operate, user-friendly

Design: Balanced for optimal coverage and manoeuvrability

Contact information

Get in touch with Poelbros Handel today! For more information, send an e-mail to info@poelbroshandel.com or call (+27)82-630-4410.