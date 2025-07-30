Omnia: Supporting Zambian farmers every step of the way

From seed selection to seasonal support, Omnia is your trusted farming partner.

With a full range of crop essentials like maize, vegetable, and fruit seeds, liquid and granular fertilisers, topsoil, insecticides, and pesticides, they are a one-stop shop for healthy a harvests.

Omnia’s agronomists go beyond the basics, offering expert leaf and soil analysis and on-site guidance throughout the season.

Whether you grow maize, sugarcane, pecan nuts, or passion fruit, Omnia is committed to growing success on your farm.