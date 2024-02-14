Ntaba Nyoni presents: the auction of the year

Take the Ankole and Boran bulls by the horns at Ntaba Nyoni’s annual production sale!

Ntaba Nyoni’s seventh production auction takes place on the 2nd of March 2024 at Phala Phala Wildlife in Bela-Bela. With more than 20 years’ experience in cattle farming, this auction is sure to be a big success and not to be missed.

Who is Ntaba Nyoni?

The Ntaba Nyoni group is as true to South Africa as it gets. After a visit to Uganda in 2004, President Cyril Ramaphosa lost his heart on the Ankole breed. There he bought 40 cows and 3 bulls from President Museveni. The embryos were brought back to South Africa and that’s how the stud came to be. Currently it is the biggest Ankole stud in South Africa.

This group’s cattle philosophy exists out of three parts:

Obtaining the best genetics from the cattle they breed with Good record keeping Good management

Their focus is on excellence and the preservation of our natural environment. With a vision to breed top genetics, they are on their way to being leaders in the South African cattle industry.

Ntaba Nyoni breeds from the following breeds: Ankole, Bonsmara, Boran, Nguni and Wagyu. At this auction Ankole and Boran is on offer.

More about the Ankole stud

The Ankole breed is big with horns that can grow up to 1,8 m. With a rusty brown coat, they can be one solid colour or speckled. These hardened animals can easily adapt in extreme weather conditions, from very cold and rainy to warm and dry.

Ankole are cattle that are the definition of easy to work with, since they flourish op low quality feed and are disease and tick resistant. They deliver lean meat and milk of excellent quality.

The price of these animals range from R100 000 to R3 000 000.

More about the Boran stud

The Boran animal is medium in size with a short head, small ears, loose dewlap, and hump on the shoulders. They range in height from 114 to 147 cm. The bulls weigh between 500 to 850 kg and the cows from 350 to 450 kg.

The fact that these animals can survive short periods with a shortage of water and feed, can walk long distances to look for water and can digest low quality feed, make them extremely adaptable to survival. Boran animals’ instinct is to move as a herd. It is easy to manage them in the field because they always stick together.

The price of these animals’ range between R181 000 and R1,7 000 000.

This auction is not one that you can miss

At this year’s auction the first daughter of Khethiwe (NANK 13-004) and Tshinakaho will be on offer.

Do not worry if you won’t be able to attend the auction on the day. Register on the Veewinkel app to easily take part of the auction online and not miss any of the action.

For more information, contact any of the following people:

Jessica Phatela: 072 107 4798 / jessica@ntabanyoni.co.za

JP Smith: 082 417 8826 / jp@veilingswinkel.co.za

Johan van der Nest: 082 574 4220 / autionjvdn@gmail.com

Mariaan de Bruyn: 064 214 7487 / mariaan@meerkatonline.co.za

Christopher Havenga: 082 821 1527 / christopherhavenga@icloud.com

Marize Kolver: 078 209 5982 / marize@swiftvee.com