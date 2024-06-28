Novatek: Feeding for prosperity

Need food for your sheep, chickens, pigs, horses, or fifish? Look no further, Novatek Animal Feed has it all.

Novatek supplies scientififically formulated quality feeds for your animals to grow to their full potential. In times of drought when natural grazing is scarce, one can rely on these quality feed products to last one through the toughest of times e.g., during periods of drought.

Novatek products are readily available in a number of outlets within Zambia and they endeavour to ensure a supply to the public.

Novatek had a stand at the AgriTech Expo where Lemmy Sikumba, A Technical Advisor at Novatek Animal Feeds (Southern Region) educated visitors on the company and brand: “We strive to produce a wide range of quality feed products to our customers. We put the customer first and support small and large clients.”

Jere Khuzwana, A Technical Advisor (Northern Region) added that: “At Novatek we are staying ahead of time by introducing new products. Our Catfish Range is a new addition to the Novatek Range of products for example. We also produce feed for Crocodiles. We wanted to bring something in with precise nutrition and targeted towards niche markets. We increased our pelleting capacity at the Mpongwe Plant and introduced a new Flour Plant as well.”

Their product range includes the following:

• Broiler feeds

• Layer feeds

• Pullet feeds

• Pig feeds

• Aqua feeds

• Dog food

• Free range chicken feed

• Ruminant feeds

• Horse feeds

• Concentrates

• Macropacks

Novatek is strategically located with a large retail and distribution network to serve farmers all over Zambia. They are the first and only feed company in Zambia that has an ISO22000 certification. ISO22000 is an international Food Safety Management System (FSMS) Standard used by business entities to ensure that the food, in their case feed, is safe for their consumers. This ensures that the feed will not cause

harm throughout the food chain.

They have more than 50 agents in the region and agents in every town. They have two production facilities located in the capital city Lusaka and one in the Central Province.

Novatek exports feed to eleven countries with great success and supplies a full range of technical services to its customers on nutrition, feeding programmes and animal husbandry. The technical support is given through farm visits, phone consultations or farmers days.

They also offer a range of raw feed material tests to farmers and the general public, and provide feed formulations upon request to farmers using the Novatek Concentrates and Macropacks. The formulations are well balanced, and are based on raw materials that are responsibly sourced.

For more information on Novatek’s wide range of products and quality feed for your farm, contact the Novatek National Sales Manager on (+260) 97-125-2522