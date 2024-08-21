Newquip is your one-stop-farming-shop

For more than 50 years Newquip has been a trusted partner for acquiring intensive farming equipment for pigs, poultry, sheep and dairy.

Newquip is a family-owned business that opened their doors in 1998. With 60 international suppliers Newquip can assure clients that the products they deliver are from reputable suppliers who delivers quality and up-to-date research and development.

One of the things Newquip prides themselves on is their after sales service. They offer a complete range of parts for all machines and offer technical support to assist with mechanical and electrical installations and repairs.

Newquip supplies services all over South Africa but have also completed projects in Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, Angola, Swaziland, Malawi, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, Nigeria, Kenya and Lesotho.

Their aim is to be a one-stop-shop that meets client needs and exceeds them. Their suppliers include POLnet, MS Schippers, Milk Bar, Hato, Falcon, EmTech, CAWI, Bosche Weighing Systems, Biovator, Ridder, PanelTim, Pichon, Tulderhof, HortacoAgri, Multifan, VDL Agrotech, Zucami, WEDA, Transtecno, Seaglés and Reck Agrotechnik.

Newquip products include everything you will need for your farm, including machines like muck spreaders, slurry mixers, manure separators, farming implements, auto fillers and slurry tanks in various sizes.

Pichon slurry tankers

Newquip’ Pichon slurry tankers come in sizes that vary from 7150 l to 22 700 l, which is the largest slurry tanker in South Africa.

These models are manufactured upon order because they can be customised to the clients’ specific needs. This includes size, Koster, filling, spreading and more. The chassis is welded directly onto the tank giving you the advantage of a lower center of gravity, optomised tank stability and increased safety. These tankers are also available with one, two or three axles.

All the tankers in this range are fully galvanised and are between 5 and 8 mm thick depending on their diameters. There is no risk of damage to your tanker during the sequences of air pressure loss. The TCI range is designed to work intensively daily and in difficult conditions.

There are two types of pumps to choose from: The classic vacuum pump with vanes and a rotor (air or water cooled) or the vacuum pump with lobes (air injection cooled).

Technical specifications:

Large rear door with easy open mechanism

Leaf spring draw bar for smooth operating

Detachable hitch for easy maintenance

Sight tube for easy level inspection

Adjustable jack

Wide angle PTO

540 RPM vacuum pump, with fill time of maximum four minutes

2 internal baffle plates for smooth stabile ride

Double safety securities for pump

Hydraulic brakes

Double action hydraulic guillotine rear valve

Supplied standard with 3 m flexible and 3 m steel suction pipe

Rear lights

Low level spreading plate

Hand brake

1 inlet suction (on left hand side)

Visit their website www.newquip.co.za to learn more about their slurry tanks and other farming equipment they can assist you with.