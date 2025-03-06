New Ford Transit Van 350 LWB: Ready for business

1037 words

The new Transit Van 350 LWB is the latest addition to Ford’s commercial vehicle line-up, providing a capable and adaptable vehicle that is designed to serve the diverse needs of business and fleet customers across various industries.

“The Ford Transit has been a stalwart for businesses across Europe for decades, and with the introduction of the Transit Van 350 LWB we’re taking its capabilities to the next level for our South African commercial vehicle customers,” says Sunil Sewmohan, Product Marketing Director at Ford South Africa.

“The Transit Van 350 LWB is specifically designed to target the medium commercial vehicle (MCV) segment. It is suited to a wide range of applications and extensive conversion possibilities that can be tailored to each operator’s unique requirements,” Sewmohan says.

“This versatile platform not only allows Ford to compete effectively in the medium and long-haul delivery market, but also opens opportunities in specialised fields where it can be configured as a mobile laboratory, ambulance or field service vehicle, for example.”

With its proven durability matched to generous dimensions and an impressive list of standard and optional driver assistance and safety features, the new Transit Van 350 LWB is designed to enhance the overall ownership experience, while aiding business owners in accelerating their productivity.

Practicality and payload

Designed to carry loads of all shapes and sizes, the Transit Van V350 LWB offers a substantial total load volume of 13m3. The load compartment has a maximum floor length of 3 200 mm and can accommodate up to four Euro pallets, ensuring outstanding load-carrying capabilities in conjunction with a payload of up to 1 325 kg.

Access to the load area is through twin rear barn doors that can open up to 180 degrees, along with a single kerbside load door. Customers can opt for the Delivery Assist Package which comprises side loading doors, a close assist function for the side doors and keyless entry and start.

The load compartment is protected by a complete rear trim board and moulded floor liner. Parcels can be safely secured with 10 strategically located tie-down hooks, while built-in load space lighting ensures that work can continue seamlessly at night or in dark conditions such as in warehouses or covered loading areas. The vehicle can also be specified with optional heavy-duty batteries, should the customer require based on their operating requirements.

The Transit Van has a maximum towing capacity of 2 800 kg for a braked trailer. The gross vehicle mass (GVM) is rated at 3 500 kg, with a gross combined mass (GCM) of 6 000 kg.

On the move

The Transit Van 350 LWB is equipped with Ford’s advanced 2.0-litre Single Turbo EcoBlue diesel engine, delivering 121kW of power and 390Nm of torque. Designed for efficiency and performance, this four-cylinder engine incorporates AdBlue, an additive that converts nitrogen oxide exhaust emissions into harmless nitrogen and water, significantly reducing its environmental impact. A 20-litre AdBlue tank comes standard.

Power is transmitted to the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission that uses a rotary shifter. Four available selectable Drive Modes – Normal, Eco, Tow/Haul, and Slippery – allow the driver to tailor performance or efficiency for various driving conditions and operational needs.

The Transit Van incorporates Auto Stop/Start as standard to further optimise fuel efficiency, particularly in bustling city environments. This system switches off the engine when stationary and instantly fires the engine up again as soon as the brake pedal is released – thereby reducing fuel consumption and running costs, as well as lowering exhaust emissions.

Advanced technologies

The Transit Van 350 LWB features enhanced digital capabilities too, such as an eight-inch configurable digital instrument cluster and 12-inch multifunction touchscreen display that provides intuitive access to Ford’s SYNC®4 infotainment system, which is equipped with hands-free voice control plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless smartphone connectivity.

FordPass functionality is provided via the integrated 5G modem that enables numerous useful functions such as Remote Start, Scheduled Start, Vehicle Health Checks, Vehicle Locator and the ability to remotely lock and unlock the doors – all via the FordPass smartphone app. Additionally, there is a USB charging port and an auxiliary 12v power socket in the cabin to power a range of devices.

Some innovative features are also available as optional extras on the Transit Van range. One such system is activated when the driver stops and shifts the gearbox into Park. This stops the engine, activates the hazard warning lights and alarm, and locks any doors the driver does not use to exit the cab or access parcels. Pressing the brake pedal then restarts the engine and deactivates the hazard lights, allowing the driver to continue on their route with minimal hassle or delay.

Uncompromising safety

A comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems comes standard, including Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) with Traction Control, Hill Launch Assist, Rollover Mitigation, as well as ABS brakes with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and Emergency Brake Assist. Ford’s Tyre Pressure Monitoring is also standard.

Customers can opt for the Driver Assistance Package at additional cost, which includes Collision Mitigation, Adaptive Speed Control, Ford’s Blind Spot Information System, Lane Keeping Alert & Aid, Reverse Brake Assist, and a 360-degree camera with front and rear parking aids – the latter especially useful when manoeuvring a vehicle that is 5 981mm long. The pack also adds dual power folding exterior mirrors, front fog lamps and a high-mounted LED downlight for added convenience.

Comprehensive vehicle security is taken care of by the standard alarm system and factory-fitted immobiliser, remote-operated central door locks with two-stage unlocking, and drive-away locking with crash unlocking function.

These enhancements, provide Transit customers with enhanced productivity, improved safety, and greater efficiency.

Pricing (includes VAT):

Transit Van 350 LWB: R1 000 000

The recommended Retail Price includes a 6 year/90 000 km Ford Optional Service Plan, four-year/120 000 km Ford warranty, four-year/unlimited distance Roadside Assistance and five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty. In addition, over the counter (OTC) parts and service parts warranty (SPW) are covered for two-year/unlimited distance. The recommended service interval is 15 000 km or annually, whichever occurs first.

Customers have the option of purchasing Ford Protect Service or Maintenance Plan upgrades up to eight years or 165 000 km. The warranty can be extended up to seven years or 200 000 km, while the Roadside Assistance can be extended for an additional one or two years.