New Airmax Air helper kits available at the Air Spring Supply Company – Prado 250, Toyota Quantum, heady duty FJ Cruiser kit.

The Airmax team are proud to announce that they have developed and tested three new Airmax air helper kits for the South African market. The all new Toyota Prado 250, the spacious Toyota Quantum and a Heavy duty kit for the adventure ready FJ Cruiser.

Firestone air springs are standard in all Airmax air helper kits which is supplied with a limited life time manufactures warranty on the air springs. The Air Spring Supply Company also offers a Value line air helper kit which is fitted with a Turkish aftermarket air spring and is supplied with a one-year unlimited milage manufactures warranty on their air springs for who are budget savvy and require an entry level air helper kit.

Airmax Air Helper suspension kits use Firestone air springs and have long been a popular option for drivers who want extra support for payload. Once installed, the Firestone air springs can be adjusted to meet the demands of any given load. Adjustments for more or less pressure depending on your load are made via air lines that extend from the Firestone air springs to the rear of the vehicle in manual/basic setups.

If you only tow a few times a year, this is a cost-effective solution for you. If you are regularly hauling heavy loads or towing a camper, trailer, caravan or boat, we recommend using an on-board air management system for monitoring and easy inflation from the comfort of your vehicle.

If you are looking for options and expert advice, contact the Air Spring Supply Company for further assistance. Visit their website at www.assc.co.za.