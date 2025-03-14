More than R13 million for top-tier genetics at 8th annual auction

The eigth annual Ntaba Nyoni auction proved to be a huge success with more than R13 million in turnover.

This impressive auction drew 250 visitors to the auction with 200 online and in person bidders vying to take home the elite genetics.

The well-known Ntaba Nyoni Ankole cattle collectively sold for R7 million and while the average price was R280 000, Lot 4, NANK20-007 a Bont Ankole cow with NANK20-027 calf (ICT 52″ Cumulus 3-in-1) was bought by Lasarus Ankole for R550 000.

The Boran cattle wasn’t far behind and Ntaba Nyon’is Borans sold for a wopping R6,5 million. Caroline (BH170424) & NBOR24-134, a B07-83 daughter with a Jester bull calf was bought by Nowaal Mdluli for R650 000.

The Ntaba Nyoni auction is a highlight every year and this year did not dissapoint.