TeeJet Technologies has spray tips in every make, size and mode

When it comes to spraying options, TeeJet Technologies are the right people for the job. With a wide range of spray tips, they have exactly what you need. Choosing the right spray tip may seem like a daunting task. Here is everything you need to know to help you make the right choice.

VisiFlo Systems / ISO colour standard

VisiFlo is a colour-coding classification system, in which each colour represents the nominal flow of a spray tip at 40 PSI (2.8 bar). The VisiFlo system was developed by TeeJet Technologies in 1985 and quickly became a standard classification system in the agricultural spray tip industry, as well as by the international ISO 10625 standard.

Spray tip materials

The spray tip material is responsible for the tip’s capability to resist wear due to abrasion and the chemical attack of applied product damage. Regardless of the tip material, the spray quality and performance are related to the design and the quality of the manufacturer. Spray tips used for crop protection product applications can be manufactured in polymer, stainless steel, ceramic, hardened stainless steel and brass. VP Polymer VisiFlo©, VS Stainless Steel VisiFlo and VK Ceramic VisiFlo are the main materials used by TeeJet Technologies for agricultural spray tips.

Ceramic Tips

Example: XR 11003VK

Good Resistance to:

Chemicals

Abrasives

Corrosives

Damage

The strength of ceramic tips means greater resistance to the material. Spray quality of ceramic is similar to that of polymer and stainless steel, depending on the specific nozzle manufacturer.

Polymer Tips

Example: XR11003VP

Good chemical resistance

Excellent moulding properties

Long wear life

Great performance, quality, and durability

Orifice is susceptible to damage when cleaned improperly

Polymer can, in some cases, be more fragile than other materials and can be damaged more easily. However, with advancements in manufacturing techniques and with proper care, the life wear of plastic nozzles can be quite good.

TeeJet uses four polymer types to produce tips on its portfolio.

Acetal UHMWPE Nylon Polypropylene

Types of spray tips

There are many different types of spray tips and spray patterns available, the best choice will depend on the application, the most common types are flat fan, cone spray, and streaming nozzles (solid stream).

Flat fan

A flat fan spray tip forms a thin spray pattern, like an inverted “V” letter. In a typical broadcast spraying application, the deposition is heaviest at the center of the pattern and dissipates towards the outer edges. A uniform distribution pattern across the boom is achieved when the boom height and tip spacing are optimised for proper spray pattern overlap of adjacent tips.

Flat fan-type variations include:

Extended flat fan for broadcast spraying – designed to operate with a wider range of spray pressure.

Even a flat fan for brand spray – non-tapered spray pattern provides even coverage without overlapping

Flooding or deflector flat fan for broadcast application – wide angle flat pattern using larger droplets. New deflector-type flat fan spray tips produce larger droplets, with more uniform droplet size, and lower coefficient of variation.

Hollow cone

The hollow cone spray tip forms a circular-shaped pattern, producing very fine to fine droplets, providing good coverage* and penetration. These unique characteristics make the hollow cone tips well-suited for air-blast applications. Hollow cone tips may be offered in a single-piece disc and core design.

Air induction hollow cones

Air induction hollow cone tips are a more recent development that produces a spray pattern like a traditional cone spray, but with much coarser droplets to reduce drift.

To find out more about the best spray tip suited for your needs you can visit TeeJet Technologies website at www.teejet.com