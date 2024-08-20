Meet the new Seed Hawk 600-900C! | Vitamech

Vitamech is introducing the new Väderstad Seed Hawk 600-900C, a machine that embodies over 30 years of Väderstad’s leadership in the no-till industry. The Seed Hawk 600-900C is celebrated for its precision, versatility, and capacity to optimise yield in no-till conditions.

One of the standout features of the Seed Hawk 600-900C is its knife coulters, which are expertly designed for performance. The dual-knife system ensures perfect separation of fertiliser and seed by using the second knife to cover the fertiliser with soil before dropping the seed. This creates a protective barrier that prevents fertiliser burn while still allowing the seed early access to essential nutrients. The result is improved crop establishment and optimal germination conditions.

In addition to its innovative coulter design, the Seed Hawk 600-900C boasts several other key features. The front disc is specifically designed for effective residue and cover crop handling, which is crucial for maintaining soil health in no-till farming. The machine also provides an open hopper solution, allowing farmers to adapt the fertiliser needs to the specific crop being seeded, apply on-board seed mixtures, or operate in seed-only mode.

The Seed Hawk 600-900C’s high-precision Fenix III metering system ensures even product flow, thanks to offset rollers and an angled outlet. The metering system is not only robust and reliable but also easy to calibrate, making it a practical choice for farmers who require efficiency and accuracy.

Control of the Seed Hawk 600-900C is made simple with the Väderstad E-Control system, which is fully portable with a Wi-Fi connection and compatible with ISOBUS Task controllers. This iPad-based system offers full control at your fingertips, making it easier than ever to manage the machine’s operations.

The technical specifications of the Seed Hawk 600-900C include a working width of 6, 8, or 9 meters, a transport width of 3 meters, and a row spacing of 250 mm. The machine is equipped with a 7 000 litre hopper capacity spread across three hoppers, providing ample space for both seed and fertiliser. The metering system, Fenix III, works seamlessly with the iPad-based E-Control system and ISOBUS Task Control, ensuring that every aspect of the seeding process is precisely managed.

Vitamech at NAMPO Cape

Vitamech will be at NAMPO Cape from September 11-14, 2024, where they will conduct live demonstrations in preparation for the upcoming planting season. This event presents a valuable opportunity to witness their products in action and to learn more about its capabilities. Do not miss it!

For more information, contact Vitamech at www.vitamech.co.za or give them a call on 021 907 8000.