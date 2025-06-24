Meet Africa’s true Big Five sawmills

394 words

Wood-Mizer’s Big Five sawmills in Africa are built for our tough sawmillers, engineered to handle various timber processing needs.

LT15 – The king of the jungle

One of these products, that is outperforming any other sawmilling brand, is the Wood-Mizer’s LT15 range. With a blend of simplicity, industrial grade build strength and affordability, the LT15 provides for a rock-hard, affordable and reliable sawmilling solution that works.

LT20 – Fierce as can be



Just like its Big Five name, the LT20 range is the perfect balance between speed, agility, strength and fierce cutting power. Africa’s large diameter log sizes and tough-as-nails hard and softwood species are ideal hunting grounds for the LT20. This beast is equally at home in start-ups or large timber businesses where the search for efficiency and productivity is a priority.

LT70 – Built to charge through anything



With its iconic large shape, the LT70 mirrors the low-slung muscled shoulders of its Big Five equal. The Wood-Mizer’s LT70 reigns supreme across Africa, but its real superpower is on full display in the world’s toughest sawmilling arena – West Africa!

LX450- Intimidated by nothing, ready to rumble



Wood-Mizer provides sawmilling equipment that is manufactured globally for monorails and twin rail sawmilling solutions. With that in mind, meet Wood-Mizer’s twin rail beast – the LX450. Designed to accommodate a larger width and depth of cut, the LX Frame travels on parallel hardened steel bars on the bed and allows the operator to have better visibility during the cutting process.

WM5500- Strength that rumbles the ground

Finally, and not the least in Wood-Mizer’s formidable Big Five lineup, is the WM5500 that mirrors and exceeds the performance and impressive track record of the WB2000. The WM5500 is a high-performance industrial sawmill featuring a heavy-duty twin rail head construction with quad post support and 6-ton log capacity. Packed with high-performance features, the WM5500 provides for 30kW, 37kW and 45kW power options, heavy-duty construction, low maintenance, HMI cab operated feed controls, two camera video system, and an efficient operation with precision setworks for sawing large diameter softwood, hardwood, and tropical logs.

