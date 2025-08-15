Manitou Southern Africa welcomes new managing director

291 words

Manitou Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd, the subsidiary of Manitou Group based in Johannesburg, South Africa, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Maynard to the position of Managing Director of South Africa, effective June 15, 2025.

Andrew brings with him over 11 years of experience within the Manitou Group, where he has held key leadership roles across sales, aftermarket, and dealer development. Most recently, Andrew served as Managing Director of Manitou Centre South Africa, where he successfully led commercial operations and oversaw the execution of direct-to-customer business strategies.

Andrew’s background in engineering and project management, combined with his strong commercial acumen, operational oversight, and leadership capabilities, makes him ideally suited to support the ambitious growth targets set for the Southern Africa region.

“It is a privilege to lead Manitou Southern Africa into an exciting new era. We will build on our strong foundation in mining while unlocking fresh opportunities in agriculture, construction, and industrial markets. These sectors are vital to our growth, and we are committed to serving them with the same passion and precision that define the Manitou brand. Our mission is simple: deliver unmatched reliability, maximise machine uptime, and ensure the lowest total cost of ownership for our customers. In every interaction, our exceptional service will set us apart because in this industry, excellence isn’t an option, it’s our standard.”

This new role is critical to the Group’s development in Southern Africa. The Managing Director South Africa role requires a strategic focus on commercial performance, mining and agriculture market penetration, and dealer network expansion, all areas where Andrew has demonstrated strong capability. His deep knowledge of the Manitou portfolio, coupled with his operational and compliance management expertise, positions him to ensure the continued success of the business.