Managing the litter for better broiler performance

In agriculture, poultry litter or broiler litter is a mixture of poultry excreta, spilled feed, feathers, and material used as bedding in poultry operations. This term is also used to refer to unused bedding materials. Poultry litter is used in confinement buildings for raising broilers, turkeys and other birds.

In broiler production, bedding material serves several important functions. Therefore, it cannot be over emphasised how important it is for the farmer to understand that the condition of the litter in the poultry house could make or break a poultry enterprise.

Some functions of litter include:

•absorbing excess moisture from the droppings and drinkers and promotes drying by increasing the surface area of the house floor;

•dilutes fecal material, thus reducing contact between birds and manure; and

•insulates chicks from the cooling effects of the ground and provides a protective cushion between the birds and the floor.

An effective bedding material must be absorbent, lightweight, inexpensive and non-toxic. Ideal materials will have high moisture absorption and release qualities to minimise litter caking. In addition, a bedding material must be compatible as a fertiliser or soil amendment after it has served its purpose in the broiler house. Most importantly, litter must not be so palatable that the young birds resort to consuming it rather than the feed.

Because birds are in constant contact with litter, litter conditions will significantly influence bird performance and ultimately the profits of producers and integrators.

Types of litter

Before you make a choice on which material to use as bedding, you must first understand the advantages and disadvantages of the most common bedding materials available.

White pine shavings – Limited in supply but is a widely preferred litter material.

Hardwood shavings – Often high in moisture and susceptible to dangerous mould growth if stored improperly prior to use.

Pine or hardwood chips – Used successfully but may cause increased incidents of breast blisters if allowed to become too wet.

Pine or hardwood bark – Similar to chips or shavings in moisture absorption capacity. Medium-sized particles are preferred.

Rice hulls – A good litter material where available at a competitive price. Young chicks may be prone to litter-eating.

Peanut hulls – An inexpensive litter material in peanut-producing areas. Tends to cake and crust but can be managed.

Sand – Field trials show comparable performance to pine shavings. Long-term reuse potential with de-caking. More difficult to maintain suitable floor temperatures during cold weather brooding.

Crushed corn cobs – Limited availability. May be associated with increased breast blisters.

Chopped straw, hay or corn stover – tends to cake and support the growth of mould.

Why is litter management important?



Broilers do not perform to their genetic potential in a poor environment. The quality of the in-house environment is highly dependent upon litter quality. The litter environment is ideal for bacterial proliferation and ammonia production. The two factors that influence litter conditions most are manure and moisture. The manure portion is largely out of a farmer’s control; however, farmers can and must control litter moisture.

Excess moisture in the litter increases the incidence of breast blisters, skin bums, scabby areas, bruising, condemnations and downgrades. The wetter the litter, the more likely it will promote the proliferation of pathogenic bacteria and moulds. Wet litter is also the primary cause of ammonia emissions, one of the most serious performance and environmental factors affecting broiler production today.

Litter that is too dry and dusty can also lead to problems such as dehydration of new chicks, respiratory disease and increased condemnations. Ideally, litter moisture should be maintained between 20 to 25 percent.

High humidity, warm temperatures and high pH favour the proliferation of pathogens in the litter and serious viral and bacterial diseases, such as avian influenza, laryngotracheitis, gangrenous dermatitis, gumboro, reovirus, bronchitis and botulism may flourish. Parasites, such as round worms, tapeworms and coccidia, are also a potential problem in contaminated litter.

Poor quality litter also promotes the build-up of fungi, which will cause increased mortality in broilers.

In conclusion, it is important to consider some management practices that will help in improving the litter quality;

•Drinker lines, foggers and evapor-ative cooling pads, if not managed and maintained carefully, can contribute greatly to wet litter problems.

•Proper house preparation to release ammonia trapped in the litter is necessary to minimise ammonia release from the litter during brooding. Heating and ventilating the house 24 to 48 hours prior to chick placement will help to accomplish this.

•Keep the house well ventilated throughout the life of your birds. This will ensure that the litter is kept dry, free of excess ammonia and the birds have access to fresh air.

•Check and manage watering systems to prevent leaks that will increase litter moisture. Adjust drinker height and water pressure as birds grow to avoid excessive water wastage into the litter.

•If leaks or spills occur and wet spots develop, the affected litter should be removed from the house promptly and replaced with clean, dry bedding.

•Remove caked litter from the house to reduce elevated ammonia release from the litter in the ensuing flock.

•Make sure no moisture is getting in from the outside. Check grading and drainage around the building to ensure that rain water is being diverted away.

