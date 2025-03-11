Make Ultranexus your first stop at Huntex 2025

293 words

Are you ready for the hunting season? Excited to get back to the bush to stalk that perfect buck or buffalo?

True hunters know that hunting is an art, and therefor you need to have the right equipment. Ultranexus has everything you need, and even some things you didn’t know you needed. They will be showcasing their range of technologically advanced outdoor products at Huntex 2025 from 25 April to 28 April.

Ultranexus is specialist importers and wholesalers of optics, tactical and outdoor products bringing well-known brands like Earmor, Bresser, Pulsar and Acebeam to the South African market.

Visitors can look forward to their Axion 2 series thermal imaging monocoluars that is lightweight and fit comfortably into the palm of your hand. These monoculars can give you the extra edge and confidence to make accurate decisions in the field.

Focus on the shot and not the sound with the Earmor M20T Pro earbuds, with tactical noise cancelling, precise sound positioning and intelligent hearing protection. These Bluetooth earbuds provide the advantage on any hunt and gives you up to 50 hours of battery life.

Experience thermal excellence with the Pulsar Thermion laser rangefinder range which seamlessly integrates with your slimline riflescope. The Thermion LRF range provides hunters with accurate distance to help you take that precise shot.

Let Acebeam light your way with their range of high crafted flashlights, like the ACEBEAM P20 which has a maximum output of 5500 lumens and an impressive beam distance of up to 1280 meters. These flashlights offer you unparalleled performance is USB-C rechargeable and ruggedly designed for any situation.

Make sure you don’t miss Huntex 2025 daily from 09:00 to 16:00 at the Gallagher convention centre, Midrand, and make sure that Ultranexus is your first stop. Can’t wait to see you there!