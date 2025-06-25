Make the right weather decisions with BRESSER

495 words

Cost savings, accurate weather reports, planning for farming operations and outdoor activities, or smart home integration, these are some of the reasons why it is beneficial to get your own weather station.

These stations come with indoor and outdoor sensors to give you the most accurate weather forecasts in your specific location according to which you can make the best decisions. A weather station at home also allows you to get real-time data for your farm and early warnings for extreme weather conditions, or by monitoring and regulating the temperature inside your home, you can save on energy costs.

BRESSER provides a wide range of weather stations for your home.

BRESSER Professional 7-in-1 Wi-Fi Weather Station with Light Intensity and UV Measurement Function

Measurements: Displays indoor temperature, humidity, outdoor temperature, light intensity, current UV index, wind direction and speed, air pressure with a 24-hour rainfall history, 12 to 24-hour weather forecast, feels-like function, dew point, heat index, wind chill factor, moon phases, sunrise and sunset times, ice or frost warning, storm warning.

Connection: Wi-Fi connection with internet time synchronization and support for firmware updates. You can publish your weather data on Wunderground or Weathercloud.

Powered: Outdoor sensor is solar powered and can take three AA batteries in case of insufficient sunlight. Indoor sensor is powered by two AA batteries.

What’s in the box: A 7-in-1 multi-sensor with mounting materials, thermometer/hygrometer, power adapter and an instruction manual.

BRESSER Wi-Fi ClearView Weather Station with 7-in-1 Sensor

Measurements: Displays moon phases, storm warning, temperature alarm, weather forecast, barometric pressure, inside humidity, outside humidity, inside temperature, outside temperature, precipitation, UV levels, wind direction, wind speed, ice or frost warning.

Sensors: Supports up to 7 additional wireless sensors.

Connectivity: Publish your local data from your weather station on platforms like Weather Underground, Weather Cloud and AWEKAS (*EU customers only).

Powered: Powered by 1,5 V batteries and power supply unit.

What’s in the box: Base station, outdoor sensor 7-in-1 incl. mounting accessories, power supply unit and cable, batteries not included

BRESSER MeteoChamp 7-in-1 HD Wi-Fi Weather Station with Various Display Modes

Measurements: Precisely measures outdoor temperature, humidity, wind speed, wind direction, rainfall, UV level and light intensity. Measures indoor temperature and humidity, displays the graphical weather trend for the last 24 hours, weather forecast, air pressure, dewpoint, windchill factor, heat index, moon phases, storm warning, multicolour display barometric pressure, light intensity.

Sensors: Displays precise measurement data from the 7-in-1 outdoor sensor and supports up to 5 additional sensors.

Connectivity: Integration with weather networks via Wi-Fi on up to 3 weather platforms

(ProWeatherLive, Weather Underground, Weathercloud / 1 additional user-defined platform). Multi-channel overviews for displaying all live data from wireless sensors. Historical data log, exportable to USB drive.

Powered: Powered by a power adapter and CR2032 backup battery.

What’s in the box: Base station, solar-powered outdoor sensor, wireless thermo-hygro sensor, power adapter and instruction manual.

Learn more about the right weather station for you by visiting the Ultranexus website at https://ultranexus.co.za/outdoor-tactical/bresser/.