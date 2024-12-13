Mahindra makes travel part of the holiday fun

647 words

This festive season there is no need to sacrifice comfort for excellence when you can have both. With Mahindra’s XUV700 and Scorpio-N, the drive to your holiday destination will be a holiday in itself.

Mahindra XUV700

The XUV700 is engineered for power, safety and entertainment. This vehicle is not only a beauty on the inside but

its striking clear-view LED headlamps, captivating arrow-head LED taillamps, R18 diamond cut alloy wheels and Skyroof ™, which gives you a panoramic view, will surely make heads turn when you drive by.

The luxurious and sophisticated interior with premium leather soft touch front ventilated seats and a dual 26 cm infotainment super screen, 3D immersive sound with four acoustic models and automatic temperature control, provide the luxury and comfort you deserve.

The XUV700 also comes with four advanced wide-angle cameras which gives you a 360º view, has manual recording and automatically records emergency situations. The XUV700 is not only about comfort and sophistication, but power as well. With one of the most powerful turbo-charged engines in its class the XUV700 delivers 194 kW power

and 380 Nm torque. It comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission and independent suspension with frequency selective dampers.

Safety is key with the XUV700’s advanced driver assistance, seven airbags, electronic stability program, driver drowsiness detection, smart pilot assist, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, high beam assist and lane keep assist. The only choice you must make is whether you want the entry level AX5 five-seater, the AX7 seven-seater or the top of the range AXL7 seven-seater. The XUV700 comes in Everest White, Midnight Black, Dazzling Silver, Red Rage and Electric Blue, and can be accessorised according to your specifications.

Scorpio-N

If you are looking for the perfect off-road family car this festive season, look no further than the Mahindra Scorpio N. Enjoy all the comforts of a luxury car while still exploring nature. The outside of the Scorpio-N proves this vehicle’s robustness with a long hood and roof rails, double railed headlamps and diamond cut R18 alloy wheels, while the interior comes with rich coffee-black leatherette upholstery and a leather wrapped dashboard with metal finished.

While built for adventure, this vehicle’s interior boasts a 20,32 cm touch screen infotainment system, Sony Sound system with 12 speakers, fully automated temperature control and dual camera. Your family’s safety is the first priority and with the Scorpio-N you can be assured you will reach your destination safely. This vehicle has six airbags, an electronic stability programme package with brake disc wipe, hydraulic disc assist, and electronic brake prefill. It has driver drowsiness alert, ISOFIX and is made from high strength steel.

Getting down to business, the Scorpio-N has a 2,2 ℓ mHawk diesel engine with 128,6 kW of power and 400 Nm torque, a 6-speed automatic transmission with Zip/Zap/Zoom drive modes, selectable 4X4 high and 4X4 low options and a shift on the fly 4X4 high mode.

For the off-road enthusiasts, the Sorpio-N comes with rear wheel drive, a next generation platform body on the frame construction and a 4Xplor intelligent terrain response system for mud, sand, gravel and normal off-road. It also has the added benefit of a mechanical locking differential, electronic brake locking differential and pentalink suspension.

This seven-seater comes in four models: the Z4 two-wheel drive automatic, Z8 two-wheel drive automatic, Z8 four-wheel drive automatic and Z8L four-wheel drive automatic. You can choose from colours like Dazzling Silver,

Deep Forest, Grand Canyon, Everest White, Napoli Black or Red Rage.

Both these vehicles were on display at NAMPO Bothaville this year. It will be difficult to choose

between the XUV700 and Scorpio-N, so book your test drive today by visiting Mahindra’s website at https://www.mahindraalberton.co.za/ or call 087 803 1108.