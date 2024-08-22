Looking after your driver’s well-being and your trucks maintenance

Keeping your business going sometimes means keeping your trucks on the road for long periods of time. While you never want a breakdown they do happen.

Wolff Autohaus shares some tips on what to keep in your truck for in case something might happen.

When traveling long distances it is always useful to have the following in your truck:

First aid kit: This is for minor injuries and emergencies

Jumper Cables: Make sure these are heavy duty jumper cables, and they are long enough

Fire extinguisher: These are for small fires

Basic tool kit: This includes wrenches, screwdrivers, pliers and other tools that might be specific to your truck or vehicle

Spare fuses and bulbs: You do not want to struggle next to the road with something as simple as a fuse or a bulb, so keeping extra's is always a good idea

Reflective triangle: If, however, you do have a breakdown, ensure you have a triangle or any other means of informing other drivers of a hazard in the road

Drivers licence: It goes without saying but ensure your drivers licence is up to date and on you while driving

Registration, logbooks and permits: Ensure your vehicle registration and all necessary papers are up to date and accessible

Ensure your vehicle registration and all necessary papers are up to date and accessible Insurance: If you do not have the insurance details, have your manager’s details on hand in case of an emergency. This includes medical aid documents.

Spare tyre, jack and tyre iron: To change a tyre if you get a flat

Though these things are essentials you can also keep some extras in your truck:

Escape tool: This is to break a window or cut seat belts in emergencies

Zip ties: For temporary fixes

Truck manual: For reference

Reflective vest: To be visible to other road users if you have a break down

Being on the road the whole day can be tiring, it is also important for truck drivers to be alert.

You can keep your mind focused by:

Getting enough sleep

Eating healthy

Taking regular breaks

Staying hydrated

Limiting your caffeine

Creating a good environment by keeping the cab cool and listening to music

