Livestock theft workshop

24 JULY 2024 – Ephraim Mogale Municipal Hall, Marble Hall

09:00 Registration

09:30 – 09:40 Welcome and announcement of guests – Mrs Puleng Khobotle and Mr Ramushu, DALRRD

09:40 – 09:55 Welcome address – Program director and Local Council Representative

09:55 – 10:00 Purpose of the day – Mr Kgabo Rammutla, RPO

10:00 – 10:30 National Stock Theft Forum – Impact of Stock Theft on the Red Meat Industry and

community collaboration – Mr Douw Pelser, Chairman Provincial Stock Prevention Forum

10:30 – 11:10 Stock Theft Mitigation Strategies – Mr Ernest Makua, RMIS

11:10 – 11:40 Animal Identification Regulation – Mr Makoko Makabulane, DALRRD

11:40 – 12:15 Current Trends and Law Enforcement Procedures – Col Mbete, Stock Theft Provincial Commander

12:15 – 13:00 Lunch

13:00 – 14:00 Discussion and Q&A – Panel discussion with presenters – Collaborative approaches to combat stock theft

14:00 Closing remarks – Dir LED Ephraim Mogale Local Municipality