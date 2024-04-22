LiuGong’s 890H is the ultimate powerhouse wheel loader

The LiuGong 890H is the ultimate powerhouse in the world of wheel loaders.

In a tough world you need tough equipment. The powerful LiuGong 890H Wheel Loader can get the job done faster and more efficient.

This machine has a loading cycle time of 11 seconds, a bucket size of 5,4 m3 and can lift and tip a load of more than 22 tonnes without breaking a sweat! With a QSM11 Cummins engine you know that there is nothing this loader cannot do.

Powerful engine

With such high operational specifications the LiuGong 890H needs a powerful and reliable engine and that is why the Cummins QSM11 engine with an output of 261 kW (350 Hp) at 2 100 rpm makes the difference. This powerhouse has a turbo charged air-to-air cooler aspiration and a net power of 248 kW.

Ready to do big jobs fast

The LiuGong 890H provides remarkable acceleration and torque as well as a bucket filling and lifting capacity which will help increase your cycle times. The 890H has a forward travel speed of 38,2 km per hour and reverse travel speed of 26,5 km per hour.

The loading bucket of 5,4 m³ can lift a straight load of 25 827 kg and a full turn tipping load of 22 582 kg. With a breakout bucket force of 245 kN and a full height dump angle of 45º this wheel loader can work in even the tightest of spaces.

It boasts a dump clearance of 3 330 mm at full height, a dump reach of 1 479 mm and can also dig in 142 mm to pick up the load.

In the record loading cycle time of 11 seconds 6 seconds is spent on lifting, 1,6 on dumping and 3,4 to float down.

Size of the 890H Wheel Loader

With the bucket down this machine is 9 352 mm in length, has a wheelbase of 3 700 mm and ground clearance of 476 mm.

Who can say no to power like this? Contact LiuGong today on their website https://www.liugong.co.za/ to order your 890H wheel loader.