Let Rhino-Pak help your business move forward

Starting your business takes planning, making it a success takes support. Once you have carefully crafted your product the next step is packaging and without the right equipment this can be a tedious task that will cost you time and money.

Rhino-Pak packaging and filling solution can help you to get the most out of your product without breaking the bank. Underfilling or uneven filling of your containers can cost your customers money while over filling your containers can cost you money.

For an accurate even fill Rhino-Pak has the Semi-auto single head piston filler. This machine can handle low to high viscosity materials, is user friendly and gets the job done quickly. It runs of 220V power, so no need for adjustments to your power supply.

It works with a standard air service unit included to supply air directly from the compressor and make sure there are no foreign objects going into your machine. The machine comes with an emergency stop and a foot peddle function or automatic function that allows you to set the delays between every fill.

Whether you are looking to fill your container with 50 ml peanut butter or 1000 ml water this is the machine you need. The product can be fed by means of a 40 litre hopper or a suction pipe and is made from food grade stainless steel.

With a dispense rate of between five to forty bottles per minute and 99% accuracy in every fill this machine might just be the business partner you were looking for.

Looking to double your productivity? Well Rhino-Pak also has the double head semi-automatic one to five Liter piston filler. Now you can fill larger containers of up to five Liters with the same 99% accuracy. With a double filling head this machine can fill five to sixty bottles per minute.

Control the airflow and the flow rate with the air restrictors and increase or decrease the volume with the volume sensor.

Let Rhino-Pak help you take your business to the next level with their stat-of-the-art, durable and affordable package solutions. Visit their website at www.rhinopak.co.za.