Let Irrigation Survey and Design help your crops thrive

Harvesting a successful yield at the end of the season takes not only time and money, but also patience, hard work and planning. All this work can be futile when the weather does not play along, and you have to farm in a dry season.

Irrigation Survey and Design has you covered; they have been specialising in the surveying, design and implementation of various irrigation systems and turnkey solutions for more than ten years. These solutions could be the key to help you harvest a successful yield, even in the dry season.

Apart from being the saving grace your crops need, an irrigation system assists with efficient water use, improved plant health, flexible and precise irrigation, soil and water conservation and, in the case of an automated system, savings on time and labour costs.

But when it comes to the planning and installation of your irrigation system, there are a few key steps to help you ensure efficiency and sustainability, such as:

Determine the water requirements of your crops and identify a water source.

Understand your soil type and the typography of your farm. Drainage capabilities and slopes and elevation changes have a huge impact on the way you get the water to your plants.

Design the layout according to the type of irrigation system you want. Many types of irrigation systems are available, like drip, sprinklers, surface, centre pivot and more.

Select the correct irrigation equipment and manufacturer. Irrigation Survey and Design works with well-known companies to ensure you have the correct guarantees and warrantees on your equipment and that it reaches industry standards.

Calculate the pressure needed. Irrigation Survey and Design also assists with pump stations, structural designs and fabrication of the support structures needed for your irrigation system.

Irrigation Survey and Design are specialists in the design and implementation of micro- and drip irrigation, centre pivot design, greenhouse and greenhouse irrigation design, overhead irrigation systems, electrical designs, underground drip irrigation, evaluating irrigation systems and the automation of irrigation systems.

Their products are all SABS and ISO approved and have the relevant warranties. Their designs are executed by qualified engineers and SNE accredited designers.

Irrigation Survey and Design have completed projects all over South Africa and Africa, and with them you can invest in your crops today, while knowing that everything is expertly being taken care of for you.

