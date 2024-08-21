Lemaitre, from one worker to another | Lemaitre Safety Footwear
For over 30 years, Lemaitre Safety Footwear has continued to be committed to crafting reliable safety footwear that works for you. We strive towards excellent workmanship and work with pride to make quality footwear for those who help build a stronger South Africa. Paying respect and dedication to workers and their craft, we aim to reflect the workmanship of workers who wear Lemaitre footwear in their respective industries.
Investing in the various South African industries requires a commitment to local procurement which is one of our pillars and as a member of the BBF Safety Group, we realise the importance of building a stronger and more stable economy through local procurement. It is because of this, we’re able to build a stronger South Africa by supporting local businesses and SMMEs by sourcing key components as well as outsourcing some of our production work. This helps ensure that we are collaborating with our suppliers, workers and communities to build a greater South Africa while contributing to the economy and communities.
The Inyati PU/Rubber range is designed for various industries to best-fit workers in hazardous working environments and keep their feet protected in any situation. The shoe range is specifically designed for resistance, protection and comfort. It comes with a 300°C heat-resistant rubber soles for high heat situations and an excellent SRC slip resistance to prevent any slip-ups. It also has a tough PU/Rubber sole for optimum durability to ensure your safety in chemical, roadworks, agricultural and mining working environments.
The Inyati range includes the Eruption, Spartan, Titanium, Warrior, the updated Dodge and the fresh-out-the-box Urban boot. This range of safety shoes features genuine leather uppers allowing you to step out with confidence, knowing that your feet will be protected at all times. The shoes offer resistance against chemicals, heat, static shocks and fatigue caused by standing on your feet for too long. The outer sole is made from hardwearing PU and an anti-penetration midsole for protection against sharp tools that might be left lying around.
The Inyati range initially focused on the chemical, municipality and agricultural industries, however through understanding workers, the range now traversed into mining terrains with the updated Dodge and the new Urban boot. These two latest additions are tough enough to withstand long hours of standing and comfortable enough to give you optimum functionality.
With a particular focus on the Urban boot, the latest Lemaitre footwear provides wearers with extra protection and durability for various weather conditions while being impenetrable as projects progress on sites and risks evolve day by day. The boot is S3 rated and gives you added safety for any situation with its cut and abrasion-resistant. It also has a PU/Rubber sole which offers resistance to water, oil and heat.
The Footology Elastopan Climate Control stamp of approval means extra cushioning, lightweight comfort and breathability so your toes can breathe too. It’s ideal for high-risk electric shock situations, while the additional padding on the collar and tongue offers comfort and protection, making it perfect not just for the mining industry but the electrical and civil engineering industries as well.
The Inyati range offers a variety of features and benefits for all-around protection, comfort and performance for any industry that builds a stronger South Africa for all. As a proudly South African brand made for workers, we understand what is needed to carry you safely through tough terrains and working environments in a safe pair of Lemaitre Safety Footwear.
