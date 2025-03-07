LEMAITIRE MAXECO PRO SAFETY BOOTS: Built for the South African agricultural industry

581 words

For over 30 years, the Maxeco safety boot has been a trusted companion for South Africa’s agricultural workforce. From farms to packhouses and Agri-processing plants, this boot has protected workers through long hours, tough terrains, and unpredictable weather.

Agriculture remains a cornerstone of the country’s economy, providing food, employment, and stability, making reliable safety footwear essential for those who keep this industry moving forward.

Workers need protective gear that matches their dedication and resilience, standing up to the demands of muddy fields, dusty storage areas, and extreme weather conditions. That’s why Lemaitre has introduced the Maxeco Pro, an upgraded version of South Africa’s most trusted safety boot. Built with real worker insights, it has been crafted to deliver greater comfort, durability, and protection, ensuring that every farmworker has the support they need from sunrise to sunset.

Purpose-Built for South African Farms and farmers

The people who are employed across the agricultural sector know exactly what they need to get the job done safely and comfortably. That’s why real worker feedback shaped the improvements made to the Maxeco Pro. South African farmworkers, tractor operators, and packhouse employees identified their biggest challenges:

• More comfort for long shifts spent standing or moving on rough terrains.

• Better moisture and odour control to withstand hot and humid conditions.

• Increased durability for rugged environments, from muddy fields to dusty storage areas.

• Stronger safety features to protect against falling objects, rough surfaces, and other workplace hazards.

By listening to real workers, Lemaitre has built a safety boot that meets and surpasses the needs of South Africa’s agricultural industry.

Key features: Why the Maxeco Pro is the best choice for agricultural workers

Unmatched comfort for long days on your feet

• 19% more comfort than the previous Maxeco, reducing foot strain and fatigue.

• Ergonomic ankle support for improved stability on uneven terrain.

• Cushioned insole for all-day support during extended shifts.

• Advanced hygiene for hot and humid conditions.

• Ultra-fresh breathable lining reduces moisture build-up and improves air circulation.

• 12% better moisture control and 10% improved odour management, keeping feet fresh all day.

• Ideal for farmworkers in warm climates, were sweaty, uncomfortable boots can be a daily challenge.

Superior protection for agricultural work

8% stronger protection with reinforced materials for maximum safety.

• SR slip-resistant sole for better grip on muddy fields, slippery packhouse floors, and outdoor terrains.

• Shields feet from falling tools, heavy machinery, and workplace hazards.

Durability that keeps up with the job

• Built from high-quality materials to last season after season.

• Thicker outsole for better traction, reducing slips and falls.

• Crafted to withstand extreme weather conditions, from dry, dusty fields to wet, muddy farm roads.

Stepping up for the future of farming

South African agriculture is built on hard work, dedication, and resilience. Whether you’re a farmer, tractor operator, or packhouse worker, your safety boots should be as tough and dependable as you are. That’s why the Maxeco Pro is designed with real agricultural challenges in mind, ensuring workers across the industry have the best safety footwear available. Lemaitre’s commitment to quality, safety, and protection continues with the Maxeco Pro, as it refines three decades of trusted performance for today’s workforce. Step confidently into the future of agricultural safety with Lemaitre.

Physical Address:

Head office, 37 Gillitts Road, Pinetown, 3610, South Africa

Tel: +27 87 057 7770

Email: info@bbfsafety.com

Website: www.lemaitre.co.za