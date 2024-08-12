Kynoch celebrates women breaking boundaries in the agricultural industry

ProAgri editorial team

With women’s month in full swing, Kynoch Fertilizer proudly celebrates Women’s Month, a time to recognise and honour the extraordinary contributions of women in the agricultural industry and communities. Kynoch Fertilizer firmly believes in the power of female leadership and the importance of diversity and inclusion.

This month, Kynoch pay tributes to the women who make a difference every day – from those working in the fields to those driving innovations in laboratories and offices. The future of the agricultural industry shines brightly thanks to the determination, passion, and skills that women in the industry portray.

Lusanda Moletsane

In the spirit of Women’s Month, we shine a light on an inspirational businesswoman who has transformed her focus from empowering other companies to succeeding as farmers, to becoming a successful farmer herself. Lusanda Moletsane, through her business, Khumo Ea Tsebo (The Treasure of Knowledge), is revolutionising the way small-scale farmers meet big demands and through her journey fell in love with the agricultural industry herself.

Lusanda states: “Find partners and form relationships with people who can support you through the process. Try to get the necessary support from your suppliers. From choosing the right seed for your area to your fertiliser application, chemicals and all the important aspects of crop production. It is good to establish good relationships with your suppliers.”

As a fertiliser supplier to Lusanda, Kynoch offers innovative products and solutions that can assist farmers in achieving similar goals.

Find the full story of Lusanda here: https://www.proagrimedia.com/crops/farming-with-finesse-lusanda-moletsane-grows-diverse-crops-with-a-singular-vision/

Nomali Ngobese

Nomali Ngobese, associate Agriculture Professor at the Northwest University’s Potchefstroom campus, takes on many roles in her daily life. She is an academic, a teacher and a changemaker with her focus solely on bettering the agricultural industry.

Nomali is committed to changing the future of farming. Her love for agriculture comes from her grandparents, her love for teaching comes from her days as an undergraduate. Nomali does research trials which focus on adopting already established agronomic practices by applying them to crops to optimise yield and nutritional quality. She also develops new agronomic practices for underutilised unpopular crops.

Kynoch assists with this immense task by providing fertiliser, support and crop knowledge. She says that the collaboration with Kynoch allows her to teach her students, using the most recent products. They get to test new fertiliser products on the market allowing them to conduct their own research for fertility rates and applications. Nomali wants to be remembered for her contributions in developing sustainable new agronomic practices for popular and unpopular crops.

“We know South Africa is among the top countries with plant diversity and it is a shame that we do not use a lot of the plant diversity within our agricultural sector,” she says. But with Kynoch’s help Nomali and her students are changing the future of farming.

Find the full story of Nomali here: https://proagri.co.za/kynoch-supports-women-in-leading-the-future-of-agriculture/

Lauretta Visagie

Lauretta has been farming for eighteen years and certainly has the wisdom to show for it. She regularly does crop rotation to make sure the soil is at its best for the next planting stage and uses state of the art products for her soil to produce the best vegetable yield. “Since I have been working with Kynoch, I have never had a problem. They have been excellent”. Her vegetable produce is excellent quality and allows her to be a proud vegetable producer for Boxer superstores.

Find the full story of Lauretta here: https://www.proagrimedia.com/uncategorized/lauretta-visage-a-god-fearing-farmer/

Mabuyane Mabuza

Mabuyane Mabuza is a maize farmer just outside Randfontein. She truly shows that you can live out two passions as she is not only a farmer full time, but also has a foot in the media industry as a journalist and is currently the Chairperson of the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists. She does it all! Her husband passed away about five years ago and left Mabuyane with a very important decision to make – continue farming alone or close the door to farming. With her courageous heart she took the challenge and are currently reaping many blessings from her hard work. She gladly rejoices in the community supporting her and truly find her strength as a single female farmer from them.

Ms Mabuza uses Kynoch on her farm and states: “We have always used Kynoch since we got here. I have tried different fertilisers, but quickly went back to Kynoch because I was getting the best results. As farmers, we always keep looking and sampling what products work best for our land, and as soon as you understand the soil that you are working with and you discover the type of fertiliser you need to use, generally it becomes a lot easier. You find something that works for you, and you stick with it. So far, I am happy with Kynoch”.

Find the full story of Mabuyane here: https://www.proagrimedia.com/crops/female-farmer-mabuyane-mabuza-transforming-the-agricultural-landscape/

Kynoch is a leading supplier of fertiliser across the country. To find out more about Kynoch and their innovative products, visit their website at www.kynoch.co.za.