Knowing your soil, with Harvest Agri

Agronomy is the backbone to modern agriculture, and with Harvest Agri’s range of products you no longer have to look to someone else to understand your plants and soil.

Knowing what your plants and soil need is not only good for you as a farmer, but it also contributes to food security, sustainable agriculture and optimal resource management.

So here are five things to look for when testing your soil:

Nutrient levels

This refers to the concentration of the essential elements’ plants need to grow. These are typically divided into three main categories. The first is macronutrients which include nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. Then secondary nutrients like calcium, magnesium and sulfur. Then you get you micronutrients like iron, manganese, copper, zinc, boron, molybdenum and chlorine.

pH Levels

The pH levels measure the acidity or alkalinity of the soil. The optimal range for plants is between 6,0 and 7,0. Values under 7 can indicate acidity and values above 7 can indicate alkalinity. Adding lime can raise your pH levels while adding sulfur or organic matter can lower your pH balance.

Contaminant detection

There are various contaminants that can be found in your soil. These can pose a risk to your crop, the environment and even human health. Some of these contaminants include heavy metals, pesticides, petroleum hydrocarbons, industrial chemicals and excess nutrients to name a few.

Soil texture

When planting it is important to know what texture your soil has. Soil texture can have an impact on the water retention and drainage, nutrient availability, root development, aeration, erosion, fertiliser applications and even the selection of crops you want to plant.

Moisture content

Understanding the moisture content in your soil is important for the growth of your plant, to be able to irrigate correctly, to prevent diseases, ensure nutrient uptake and maintain the correct soil structure.

But if you are already panicking and do not know how to use the instruments or read the results, you do not have to fear. Harvest Agri does not only provide you with the tools you need, but also the knowledge.

You can contact them or visit their website for any assistance and advice. And if your instruments need a refill or replacement, they can assist you with those as well.

Visit their website at https://www.harvestagri.co.za/ to see what else they have to offer.