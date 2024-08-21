Keep your truck in tip-top shape

Trucks are workhorses, they are on the road keeping your business going every day. When it comes to getting the most out of your truck, Wolff Autohaus has these ten important things to keep in mind:

Regular oil changes

Oil lubricates the moving parts on your truck, this leads to less friction and wear. Clean oil ensures your engine runs smoothly but over time oil can accumulate dirt and debris. Regular oil changes help to remove these contaminants, which helps to extend your engine life.

Check tyre pressure and rotate your tyres

Taking care of your truck tyres not only extends your tyre life and safety but it is also cost effective in the long run. Properly inflated tyres can increase you truck’s fuel efficiency and ensure even wear, making your tyres last longer.

Inspect your brakes

It goes without saying, but truck brake pads and discs must be checked regularly. Properly performing brakes are not only essential to your safety and the safety of others, but this can also help with fuel efficiency.

Monitor fluid levels

Ensure you keep an eye on essential fluid levels in your truck. This includes coolants transmission fluid, brake fluid and power steering.

Replace filters

Ensure you change the air, fuel and cabin filters on your truck regularly. Cabin filters improve the air quality inside the truck and can help with the driver’s health and comfort. Fuel and air filters prevent dirt and debris from entering the engine, making it last longer.

Check battery

Inspecting your battery for corrosion can prevent any electrical issues which may compromise the safety of your vehicle. A well-maintained battery ensures your truck is reliable and you do not get stranded.

Inspect belts

Check your belts for any sign of wear and tear such as cracking or fraying. Ensure belts are properly tensioned and aligned. Keep a replacement schedule for the belts on your truck and keep an eye out for warning signs like squealing noises.

Maintain your cooling system

When it comes to your truck’s cooling system it is important to regularly check the coolant level, radiator and hoses. If your engine overheats it can lead to costly repairs or breakdowns.

Keep it clean

While a clean truck is good branding for your company, regularly washing your truck also means you get rid of dirt, debris and contaminants that may make their way into your engine or other components.

Regular tune-ups and services

Ensuring that your truck is serviced on time will help prolong the lifespan of your components, allowing you to get the most out of your truck.

Wolff Autohaus

If you are looking for the right truck for your business, you do not have to go very far, Wolff Autohaus has an unsurpassed reputation for providing quality used commercial vehicles. They can assist you with trucks, trailers, buses and more.

Visit their website https://www.wolffautohaus.co.za/about.aspx to get in touch with one of their excellent sales representatives for your truck needs.