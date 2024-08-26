Keep your septic tank running smoothly

If you are looking for fast reliable sewage, grey water, grease, fat or animal blood removal, Dump Truckers Gauteng are the people you need. Dump Truckers was established in 2007 and offers waste management service across Gauteng.

The Dump Truckers team consists of more than thirty employees with the technical expertise and experience to deal with waste in the right way.

This team shared tips on how to get the longest life out of your septic tank:

Inspect and pump frequently: Have your septic system inspected by a professional at least every three to five years. Typically septic tanks should be pumped around the same time, but larger tanks can last longer between pumping. The size of your tank, the size of your household and the waste volume will determine how regularly your tank should be pumped.

Use water efficiently: Reducing water usage can help your septic tank system function better. Ensure that all leaks are fixed, and consider installing water saving toilets and showerheads.

Properly dispose of waste: Do not dispose of waste that is not safe for your septic tank, like grease or chemicals by flushing it down the drain. Harsh chemicals like drain cleaner, paint thinner and solvents can kill beneficial bacteria in your sceptic tank, while grease and oil can solidify and a clog the system

Maintain your drain field: Keep the area around your drain field clear of heavy growth, and trim trees and bushes nearby to ensure roots do not interfere with the system.

Regular inspection for leaks: Check for any signs of leaks like unusually lush grass over the septic tank or a strong sewage odour.

Check for any signs of leaks like unusually lush grass over the septic tank or a strong sewage odour. Record keeping: Keep records of all maintenance and repairs performed on your septic system. This will help track system conditions and schedule future maintenance.

These items can damage your sceptic tank if it gets into the system:

Non-biodegradable items: Do not flush non-biodegradable items, such as plastics, diapers, sanitary napkins and wipes (even if they are marked that they can be flushed).

Food waste: Avoid putting food scraps, coffee grounds and eggshells down the drain.

Avoid putting food scraps, coffee grounds and eggshells down the drain. Medication: Pharmaceuticals can disrupt the bacterial balance of your septic tank.

Pet waste: Cat litter and pet waste should not be flushed as it can cause blockages.

Paper products: Paper towels, tissues and other paper products take long to break down and should be disposed of in the trash.

Dump Truckers Gauteng has a fleet of twelve Mercedes-Benz trucks, each fitted with either a 12 000 ℓ or 16 000 ℓ tank. They are equipped with either a standard broom pump or specialised Pagiani pump which are utilised for jobs that require more powerful suction due to distance or depth.

To get hold of Dump Truckers Gauteng, visit their website at www.dumptruckers.co.za.