Keep Growing: Corteva crop protection solutions are at the heart of agriculture

By Henry Hoek, Category Marketing Manager – Herbicides at Corteva Agriscience South Africa

Crop protection products from Corteva Agriscience™ give you the power to fight insects, diseases and/or weeds. Find the right crop protection technology to maximize your hectares.

We aspire to work alongside you, our farmers, as you strive to produce the food society demands, in the safe and responsible manner in which our society demands it.

Different crops have different demands. Whatever you cultivate, we support your success with the seed, crop protection and digital farming technology to meet the changing needs of your crop and your operation. As a company focused on sustainable crop protection solutions, we share this responsibility.

Our core focus lies in:

Improving the manner in which crops are grown.

Increasing the health and safety of the food that we consume.

Reducing the environmental impact of food production processes.

We also understand the challenges our farmers face when aiming to achieve these goals in a profitable, successful, and sustainable manner. With the climate changing, pests multiplying and resistance increasing, it is understandable that many of our farmers need to change and adapt. By choosing to incorporate crop protection solutions that strive to best serve the industry, the environment, and the people of our world as a whole – this adaption can be made easier.

When it comes to the protecting your table grapes from diseases and insects – our table grape portfolio of fungicides and insecticides offers an excellent range of solutions.

Treatment of Powdery and Downy Mildew:

Curzate® 600 WG Reg. No. L10150

Downy Mildew is a serious fungal disease in grapes that has the potential to cause severe crop damage and loss. Caused by the fungus (Plasmopara viticola) this pathogen attacks all green parts of the vine, especially the leaves. Lesions on the leaves are angular, yellowish, sometimes oily, and located between the veins. Curzate® 600 WG is a water dispersible granule fungicide, which is locally systemic and offers both preventative and curative control of downy mildew (Plasmopara viticola) on table grapes.

Associate® 240 EC Reg. No. L10358

Powdery Mildew is the most persistent fungal problem in grapes and one of the most widespread fungal diseases affecting grapevines across the world. Caused by the fungal pathogen (Uncinula necator = Oidium tuckeri) it presents as an ash-grey to white powdery growth on the green tissue of vines.

Associate® 240 EC is an emulsifiable concentrate systemic preventive and residual fungicide for the control of Powdery Mildew (Uncinula necator = Oidium tuckeri) in table grapes.

Equation® Pro (Reg. No L6677)

A fungicide solution that offers a good environmental profile that leaves no visible residue on berries.

Equation® PRO is a preventive and curative fungicide (water dispersible granule) for the control of downy mildew (Plasmopara viticola) in table grapes.

Treatment of Insects:

Closer® 240 SC (Reg. No. L9694)

An insecticide with translaminar activity that effectively controls both thrips and mealybug species.

GF-120 TM NF (Reg. No. L8392)

A selective concentrate bait insecticide for the control of fruit fly species.

At Corteva Agriscience, our future focused approach to crop protection places us at the very heart of agriculture – from soil to table we strive to assist our farmers in producing only the best. We equip you with the right products, for the right crops, at the right time – to achieve the best possible outcomes. We are continuously evolving our crop protection portfolio by adding more natural, safe, and sustainable solutions to our product offering.

Additionally, our research, innovation and investment are targeted toward the most important new actives and mixtures—with an unrivalled pipeline of new product launches on the horizon. Our farmers are offered a wide range of options to address an extensive array of pests and crops with multiple modes of action, and sustainable innovation criteria.

Drawing on our expertise and experience, we have the capacity and knowledge required to advise our farmers as to which crop protection products and seed varieties work best alongside each other, whilst providing digital tools to determine how and where to apply crop protection solutions in the field.

When you partner with Corteva Agriscience as your crop protection technology partner, you will have effective products that the market demands today, and the sustainable solutions that will optimize profitability for tomorrow at your fingertips. With our support, you will be empowered to produce healthier and higher quality crops, better defended against disease and pests, protected in ways that are more environmentally friendly today, while anticipating society’s needs tomorrow. Our innovations are focused on the future of agriculture, to make a difference for farmers today and in the years to come. Together, we will grow progress for agriculture and society, enriching the lives of those who produce and those who consume.

Go to https://www.corteva.co.za/ for more information.