Join Corteva Crop Protection at NAMPO Cape 2024

The Corteva Crop Protection team is excited to be taking part in NAMPO Cape between 11 and 14 September 2024.

The Corteva Crop Protection Heart of Agriculture direction focuses on our people, our products and our farmers as critical role players in the production and security of food across the globe.

We also understand the challenges our farmers face when aiming to achieve their goals in a profitable, successful, and sustainable manner. At Corteva Crop Protection we are constantly working to develop new ways to best serve our farmers and agriculture as a whole.

Crop protection products from Corteva Agriscience give you the power to protect crops against insects, diseases and weeds. Find the right crop protection solution to maximise your harvests.

We aspire to work alongside you, our farmers, as you strive to produce the food society demands, in the safe and responsible way our society demands it.

Different crops have different demands. Whatever you cultivate, we support your success with the seed, crop protection and digital farming technology to meet the changing needs of your crop and your operation. As a company focused on sustainable crop protection solutions, we share this responsibility.

Our core focus lies in:

Improving the way crops are grown.

Increasing the health and safety of the food that we consume.

Reducing the environmental impact of food production processes.

At NAMPO Cape 2024 we shall showcase our Arylex® Portfolio which is most effective for the control of weeds on winter grains.

The Arylex® Portfolio includes:

Pixxaro® 266 EC (reg. no. L11191) is an emulsion concentrate herbicide for pre-plant burndown of broadleaf weeds on fallow lands and selective early post-emergence control of broadleaf weeds in wheat and barley.

QuelexTM 200 WG (reg. no. L10759) is a water dispersible granule herbicide for early post-emergence broadleaf weed control in wheat in the Western Cape and the summer rainfall region.

Tarzec® 320 WG (reg. No. L10760) is a water dispersible granule herbicide for selective, early post-emergence control of broadleaf weeds and some annual grasses in wheat in the Western Cape and irrigated areas in the summer rainfall region.

Furthermore, we shall also share news of a new nitrogen management product coming soon to the Corteva Crop Protection portfolio at NAMPO Cape 2024.

At Corteva Agriscience, our future focused approach to crop protection places us at the very heart of agriculture-from soil to table we strive to assist our farmers in producing only the best. We equip you with the right products, for the right crops, at the right time to achieve the best possible outcomes. We are continuously evolving our crop protection portfolio by adding more natural, safe, and sustainable solutions to our product offering.

Additionally, our research, innovation and investments are targeted toward the most important new actives and mixtures with an unrivalled pipeline of new launches on the horizon. Our farmers are offered a wide range of options to address an extensive array of pests and crops with multiple modes of action, and sustainable innovation criteria.

When you partner with Corteva as your crop protection technology partner, you will have effective products that the market demands today, and the sustainable solutions that will optimise profitability for tomorrow at your fingertips. With our support, you will be empowered to produce healthier and higher quality crops, better defended against disease and pests, protected in ways that are more environmentally friendly today, while anticipating society’s needs tomorrow. Our innovations are focused on the future of agriculture, to make a difference for farmers today and in the years to come. Together, we shall grow progress for agriculture and society, enriching the lives of those who produce and those who consume.

We invite you to join us at our stand at NAMPO 2024 where our Heart of Agriculture team will be on hand to answer any product related queries and to provide all the relevant information you need to take back home with you. Drawing on our expertise and experience, we have the capacity and knowledge required to advise our farmers as to which crop protection products and seed varieties work best alongside each other, whilst providing digital tools to determine how and where to apply crop protection solutions in the field.