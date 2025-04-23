Italian manufacturers make their mark in Zambia

696 words

The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) has one focus and that is to introduce the world to the quality products that Italy has to offer. They recently assisted four companies to display their products at the AgriTech expo in Zambia in support of Zambian agriculture by bringing quality Italian products to their doorsteps.

FedderUnacoma (Italian Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers Federation), IRRILAND, Mascar, Rovatti Pompe and Unidelta were the companies.

Who is the ITA?

Giovanni Luca Atena is the Trade Commissioner for the Italian government in Johannesburg, where the ITA oversees South African, Zambian and Zimbabwe markets.

“The ITA supports Italian companies abroad, both with in-person services and promotional events. We also help the local industry to match with Italian companies whom they can support,” Giovanni explains.

He says they chose for these companies to attend the AgriTech Expo because they wanted to introduce them to the Zambian market.

“We feel this is a market where agriculture is the focus, and Italian companies can provide very good opportunities to Zambian companies. The Italian companies at AgriTech this year provides vehicles and machinery, and this is something we are very proud of because it is the result of the developmental research into materials and technology in Italy,” he adds.

Giovanni believes that Zambia will become a more important agricultural market in the future because of the growth that Africa is showing. This can have a mutually beneficial effect on both the Zambian Agricultural industry and the Italian companies in Zambia.

He explains that by providing quality equipment and technology to Zambia, they can help improve the production of the agricultural sector, and these products can then be imported back to Italy and land up on Italian tables.

The quality and technology of these companies have been fostered over a hundred years, according to Giovanni.

“Italian family companies became family industries and with this growth they have invested in technological research. We are not only focussed on the advancement of our products but also the environmental impact of these products.”

He believes that Italian products offer their customers affordability, reliability and safety, and that these products can be maintained and last for many years to come.

At the AgriTech Expo

At the AgriTech Expo, Fabio Ricci, the Director General of FedderUnacoma, says they have 370 companies under them. FedderUnacoma represents Italian manufacturers in Italy and abroad with digital systems and technology focused on agricultural machinery for farms, irrigation systems, implements, tractors and more.

“The Italian industry is a world leader in terms of agricultural machinery,” says Fabio.

This was their second time attending AgriTech, and FedderUnacoma has been deeply involved with the Zambian market for the past five years.

Fabio explains that they brought four Italian companies with them to AgriTech:

Irriland who specialises in the production of hot-dip galvanised irrigation reels, motor pumps, and generators. Irriland guarantees superior durability and rust resistance for long-lasting performance. Every component is built to withstand the toughest conditions, solving real agricultural challenges.

who specialises in the production of hot-dip galvanised irrigation reels, motor pumps, and generators. Irriland guarantees superior durability and rust resistance for long-lasting performance. Every component is built to withstand the toughest conditions, solving real agricultural challenges. Mascar who manufactures specialised hay and seeding machinery by providing a complete range of round balers, wrappers, pneumatic and mechanical planters. With 95% of their machines being produced in only two factories they put special emphasis on the accuracy of their machines in terms of assembling, laser cutting, bending, welding and painting.

who manufactures specialised hay and seeding machinery by providing a complete range of round balers, wrappers, pneumatic and mechanical planters. With 95% of their machines being produced in only two factories they put special emphasis on the accuracy of their machines in terms of assembling, laser cutting, bending, welding and painting. Rovatti Pompe who is a leading manufacturer of high-quality centrifugal surface and submersible electric pumps that are suitable for various applications, including agriculture and irrigation. Their products are designed to deliver maximum performance with minimum energy consumption.

who is a leading manufacturer of high-quality centrifugal surface and submersible electric pumps that are suitable for various applications, including agriculture and irrigation. Their products are designed to deliver maximum performance with minimum energy consumption. Unidelta who produces pipes and fittings for hot and cold water and for gas distribution.

“Africa has huge farming potential as a continent. It is the continent with the largest uncultivated area in the world; more than 200 million hectares with potential to be cultivated,” explains Fabio.

He believes that the population growth of Africa calls for an increased need in production to boost food security, and by introducing Italian technology to Africa they can support this boost.

If you would like to know more about the quality Italian products that were on show at AgriTech, you can visit the ITA website at www.ice.it, or visit the FedderUnacoma website at www.federunacoma.it.