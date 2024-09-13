Categories: Articles, MechanisationPublished On: 13th September 2024

Isuzu Trucks: A truck made for Africa

20240911_135926

The Isuzu NPS 4x4 small truck at NAMPO Cape.

Isuzu Trucks SA celebrates 60 years in South Africa. They have a wide footprint in South Africa and are known for reliability and durability.

“Isuzu is the number one selling truck in medium and heavy commercial vehicles for 11 years in a row and we hope to go for 12 years. It is a truck made for Africa because we understand the economy and agricultural sector. We know what type of truck the South African farmer needs,” says Mpho Nkhumeleni, Sales Executive for Isuzu SA at NAMPO Cape 2024.

Mpho Nkhumeleni, Sales Executive for Isuzu South Africa, tells us more about Isuzu’s vehicles at NAMPO Cape 2024.

“We are very excited to be at NAMPO Cape to be close to our customers and we are showcasing some of our trucks and vehicles that are quite useful on the farm,” he added.

Get the 4×4 drive experience at NAMPO Cape with Isuzu’s latest limited edition bakkie, the Isuzu D-MAX 45.

Their truck range

“Our Isuzu NPS 4×4 small truck will take you anywhere where your plantations are.

The Isuzu NQR 500 is kitted with fire distinguishing equipment because we know in Cape Town here is a lot of fires,” he says.

They also have an Isuzu FTR850 truck that can be used for cattle transport.

The Isuzu-team at NAMPO Cape 2024.

Their bakkies

“I bet you will see a lot of Isuzu-bakkies at South African farmers. The single cab bakkies are very popular to use on farms and are reliable especially on the farm roads to keep them on the road,” he added.

They have a 4×4 drive experience at NAMPO Cape to see for yourself how their latest limited edition bakkie, the Isuzu D-MAX 45, performs.

The Isuzu single cab 4×4 bakkie is perfect for your farm.

Isuzu’s reliability, durability and capability is now enhanced with equipment that was selected and installed with the same Isuzu-signature attitude to longevity.

Isuzu also has an SUV range, their mu-X.

They are very responsive to customer’s needs. Visit https://isuzu.co.za/ and get in touch with your nearest dealer for more information or to see how the trucks and bakkies look.

