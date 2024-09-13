Isuzu Trucks: A truck made for Africa

Isuzu Trucks SA celebrates 60 years in South Africa. They have a wide footprint in South Africa and are known for reliability and durability.

“Isuzu is the number one selling truck in medium and heavy commercial vehicles for 11 years in a row and we hope to go for 12 years. It is a truck made for Africa because we understand the economy and agricultural sector. We know what type of truck the South African farmer needs,” says Mpho Nkhumeleni, Sales Executive for Isuzu SA at NAMPO Cape 2024.

“We are very excited to be at NAMPO Cape to be close to our customers and we are showcasing some of our trucks and vehicles that are quite useful on the farm,” he added.

Their truck range

“Our Isuzu NPS 4×4 small truck will take you anywhere where your plantations are.

The Isuzu NQR 500 is kitted with fire distinguishing equipment because we know in Cape Town here is a lot of fires,” he says.

They also have an Isuzu FTR850 truck that can be used for cattle transport.

Their bakkies

“I bet you will see a lot of Isuzu-bakkies at South African farmers. The single cab bakkies are very popular to use on farms and are reliable especially on the farm roads to keep them on the road,” he added.

They have a 4×4 drive experience at NAMPO Cape to see for yourself how their latest limited edition bakkie, the Isuzu D-MAX 45, performs.

Isuzu’s reliability, durability and capability is now enhanced with equipment that was selected and installed with the same Isuzu-signature attitude to longevity.

Isuzu also has an SUV range, their mu-X.

They are very responsive to customer’s needs. Visit https://isuzu.co.za/ and get in touch with your nearest dealer for more information or to see how the trucks and bakkies look.