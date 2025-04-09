Irritech provides the irrigation solutions you need

483 words

When looking for irrigation solutions you want someone who is as dedicated to the prosperity of your farm as you are. At Irritech, irrigation runs in the family with Caitlin Koch helping to run the business that her farther, Franek Raciborski, started in 1992.

In the past 33 years Irritech has established themselves as leaders in the irrigation industry by installing over 100 000 hectares of irrigation throughout Africa and opening offices in Lusaka, Choma and Mkushi in Zambia as well as Pietermaritzburg, Dundee and Kokstad in South Africa.

Irritech is an expert irrigation solution provider and their specialist design and sales team can assist you with surveyance, design, procurement, fabrication, export, installation, commissioning, servicing and parts sales.

Whether you are looking for drip irrigation, micro irrigation or centre pivots, they can assist you in finding what works best for your farm and crops. Irritech has been a distributor of Valley Irrigation centre pivots in KwaZulu-Natal, Zambia, Tanzania and the DRC since 1993.

At Irritech they believe in continually evolving to keep up with technical innovation, and their land surveys are performed with high tech Trimble Global positioning systems for pinpoint accuracy.

When it comes to planning your irrigation, the Irriteam carefully considers factors like available water quantities, soil types, application rates and power supply, believing that a custom design is the best fit solution.

Because farms are not the same, they will work with you to tailor-make a contract where the design, expertise and commission compliments your own labour and existing machines.

Irritech believes in benefiting you and your community, and can also provide the project as a turnkey solution. They will make use of as much local labour as possible.

Their systems are designed to withstand the harsh African conditions, and because many of their engineers are experienced aviators they can get their expertise to your doorstep fast, no matter where you are in Africa.

Because they have been in the irrigation game since 1992, Irritech is able to successfully move machinery across borders, co-ordinate and export materials and set up site camps to be hands-on with your project. At the completion of your project, a comprehensive handover is done to ensure that your irrigation system is running according to your needs, and that you are fully informed about your system.

Across all their offices, their Irriteam, with a combined 80 years of irrigation experience, is efficient and motivated, with all the equipment and resources required to design, install, service, and repair drip, sprinkler, pod, micro, pivot, and bulk water systems anywhere in Africa.

Irritech is not just another irrigation company; they are solution providers who are as passionate about farming as you are. For a hands-on, personal experience, Irritech is the team for you.

Visit the Irritech website at www.irritechsa.co.za to learn how they can assist in taking your farm to the next level.