Invicta expands into UK, Europe with $16 million acquisition

Invicta Holdings Investment Company, chaired by South African billionaire Christo Wiese, has acquired the UK-based Spaldings Group for £11,86 million or $16 million. The ZAR equivalent is R282,163,986 based on a closing ZAR/GBP exchange rate of R23,8007 as on 1 September 2025. (£11,86 million = R281 319 200; $16 million = R278 080 000 on 17 September 2025).

The acquisition is in line with Invicta’s planned geographical expansion into the UK and Europe, while using its strength in procurement and supply chain management to sharpen competitiveness.

Invicta Holdings distributes engineering consumables and fluid technology products in Africa, Europe, and the United States, alongside on-site installation, maintenance, and support services.

The deal offers a way to expand Invicta’s replacement parts and engineering (RPE) business internationally. This will also give Spaldings’ customers access to a broader product range at competitive prices.

Spaldings was founded in 1954 and is based in Lincoln, Lincolnshire. It has been a familiar name in the UK agricultural market for the past seven decades as a distributor of agricultural and ground-care components; it is renowned for its extensive range of high-quality replacement parts and machinery.

Invicta funded the transaction entirely from its cash reserves, without conditions precedent and the deal gives Invicta full ownership of the company. One of the main aims of Invicta is to realise synergies through the company’s procurement capabilities, by sourcing inventory for Spaldings’ clients on a more cost-effective basis and providing access to a broader range of products.

Invicta and its subsidiary, Invicta Global Holdings Limited (IVTG), entered into an agreement with Twinings Topco Limited and various members of the management team of Spaldings Limited to purchase all (100%) of the share capital of Twinings Bidco Limited (Spaldings) from the sellers.

The ultimate beneficial owners of Spaldings are David Fox, Paul Bray, Nigel Whelan, Kenneth Smith and Inspirit Fund I LP, a private fund limited partnership, which is registered in England.

Spaldings reported a net profit of £526 838 ($705 301) in 2024 and closed the year with net assets of £4,52 million ($6,05 million). It expects sustainable profit for 2025 to fall between £1,4 million ($1,87 million) and £1,6 million ($2,14 million).

The £11,86 million purchase price, which is subjected to adjustments based on Spaldings’ net asset value, is capped at £14 million ($18,74 million).

£10,67 million ($14,29 million) was paid at closing, £1,19 million ($1,59 million) has been placed in escrow for 18 months against potential warranty claims; the balance will be settled within 25 business days.

Wiese, who holds a 48% stake worth R1,54 billion ($87,08 million), has a net worth of $1,7 billion and has consistently backed businesses that provide steady returns. His portfolio spans retail and industrial sectors, and he deal underscores a long-term commitment to investing in businesses abroad that can deliver stable value to shareholders.

