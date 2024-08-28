Introducing Instinct® OPTINYTE® Technology from Corteva Crop Protection: Cultivating a Better World Starts Today

Corteva Crop Protection has heeded the call from farmers across the globe for a nitrogen stabilizer that makes more productive use of nitrogen while protecting the environment. Introducing the latest product innovation in Nitrogen Management -Instinct® OPTINYTE® Technology (Reg. No. M22).

Instinct® OPTINYTE® Technology (Reg. No. M22) is a water based micro-encapsulated formulation for use as a nitrification inhibitor to decrease nitrogen loss in the soil.

Nitrogen use efficiency focuses on getting the most from applied nitrogen. It is a well-known fact that significant amounts of nitrogen can escape from fields as nitrate into water courses, and the atmosphere as nitrous oxide. If nitrogen is not in the soil, crops can’t access it, which limits yield potential and is environmentally unsustainable.

Instinct® OPTINYTE® Technology (Reg. No. M22) works with every nitrogen fertilizer containing ammonium or amid form of nitrogen. With improved nitrogen management in early development improved crop performance is due to strong root systems. This results in full nutrition with macro- and micro-nutrients and water supply to the plant. Additionally, nitrogen is available for the crop as needed – particularly ammonium in the early stages and nitrate during peak consumption. Instinct® OPTINYTE® Technology (Reg. No. M22) works by stabilising ammonium (NH4+). It effectively slows down the process that converts ammonium to nitrite by 10 to 12 weeks.

This process not only keeps more ammonium in the soil for longer but ensures that ammonium is not leached from the soil due to rainfall or converted to nitrous oxide in waterlogged soils.

The added benefit lies in the fact that as more nitrogen is retained in the soil for longer, the yield potential of your crop is optimised, while your environmental footprint reduced.

“We believe Instinct to be a reliable, profitable and progressive solution to nitrogen loss. We are proud to be able to offer a product that is specifically and scientifically designed to optimize and protect through better nitrogen management. At Corteva Crop Protection we are committed to driving growth and transforming agriculture through innovation. We want to see both farmers and farms flourish.” Says Henry Hoek, Category Marketing Manager – Corteva Agriscience South Africa.

He continues, “This product illustrates that we are ready for the future – with it we aim to partner with you, our valued farmers, in achieving great success while protecting our planet for everyone. Cultivating a better world starts today.”

How does it work?

There are many molecular forms of nitrogen in the root zone but only nitrogen in the form of ammonium (NH4+) or nitrate (NO3-) can be utilized by plants.

Instinct® OPTINYTE® Technology (Reg. No. M22) inhibits ammonia oxidizing soil bacteria such as Nitrosomonas that rapidly convert ammonium into nitrate. The net result is that the nitrogen is stabilized; it remains in the protected ammonium form in the root zone for a longer period allowing more time for the crop to utilize the nitrogen.

When a farmer stabilizes their nitrogen with Instinct® OPTINYTE® Technology (Reg. No. M22) they can maximize agronomic, economic and environmental benefits.

Key advantages:

More nitrogen for the crop – less for ground water and the atmosphere.

Early development and better crop performance due to a strong root system.

Nitrogen is available for the crop throughout the growing season.

Efficiency – less nitrogen in the environment.

Advanced formulation – water based and micro-encapsulated (safer to the machine operators)

Beneficial to the environment and contributes to sustainable agricultural practices.

Compatibility

Instinct® OPTINYTE® Technology (Reg. No. M22) is a novel, encapsulated, water-based formulation of Nitrapyrin and can be used with liquid manure, bio-slurry and granular fertilizers such as urea and NPK ammonium nitrate or liquid forms of nitrogen fertilizer, such as 28% or 32% UAN.

Nitrapyrin has been used by growers to stabilize nitrogen for more than 40 years and can be used with pre-plant, at plant and in-crop applications of fertilizer.

Crops

Maize

Sugarcane

Wheat

Supporting Research

Instinct® OPTINYTE® Technology (Reg. No. M22) has been tested extensively around the world and many independent research institutions and universities. Positive results have been widely published in many peer reviewed scientific journals: over 200 studies have been published to date.

Research is focused on characterizing the agronomic, economic and environmental benefits of Instinct® OPTINYTE® Technology (Reg. No. M22)

Corteva Crop Protection products and solutions are future focused – innovative, sustainable products that protect both your crops, and the environment are a critical success factor to the future of farming. We are committed to our farmers as we travel the agricultural journey toward a positive, more sustainable farming future with you – Corteva Crop Protection truly is at the heart of agriculture.

