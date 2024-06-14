Hydroponics 4: Time to start planting

A hydroponic system is a healthy and productive way to grow the best vegetables and fruit. Some vegetables may need a bit more effort and love to grow successfully. We will be looking at different types of plants and how to grow them in a hydroponic system.

Once you have chosen which hydroponic system you want to use, and have set it up, the fun begins, now you get to plant.

The best plants to grow with hydroponics

Leavy greens are an excellent way to start growing plants in your hydroponic system. Plants like kale, bok choy, watercress, any type of salad green, spinach, and herbs grow well.

Other vegetables and plants

Leafy greens are not the only plants you can grow. You can cultivate different fruits, vegetables and plants using hydroponics as well. You can grow strawberries, tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, radishes, beans, marigolds, and petunias, among others.

Ensure you know the different nutrient needs for each plant and use the correct lighting if you are in an area where you cannot rely on the sun. All fruiting crops like tomatoes and peppers need pollination, this needs to be kept in mind when planting.

Challenging plants

Some plants like blue berries and maize are more challenging to grow with hydroponic systems.

Maize needs overhead space to grow, and this makes it impractical for most hydroponic systems. Blue berries need the correct lighting to grow and make fruit and they take time to mature but it may be worth it in the end.

Keep in mind

Whatever you choose to plant, keep in mind that different plants have different needs. Space is also a factor; you need to know how much space your plants will need.

Research the plants you want to grow to ensure you have the right system and the correct shade cloth for the light spectrum you need. Leafy greens prefer cooler light and fruiting plants prefer a warmer spectrum.

Reference: https://www.thespruce.com/