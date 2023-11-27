Hope for the farmer: The launch of Macadamia Services Management company in February 2024

The South African macadamia industry stands at a crossroads, navigating a transformative journey spurred by the ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent global economic shifts since 2022. Amidst these challenges, our nation’s macadamia farmers find themselves at a precarious juncture, grappling with diminished returns, escalating input costs, and a shifting market landscape, particularly in our key market, China.

Recognizing the urgency and gravity of the situation, Macadamia Services Management (MSM) emerges as a beacon of hope for the industry. Founded by industry stalwart and managing director, Cobus Kok, MSM is set to revolutionise the macadamia sector with innovative marketing strategies and comprehensive support services tailored to empower both farmers and processors.

Kok, drawing on his extensive background as a macadamia farmer and processor from a generational lineage deeply rooted in the industry, identifies two pivotal challenges that demand immediate attention: the need to process a larger percentage of harvested macadamias and to diversify product offerings across premium international markets.

Scheduled for launch on 15 February 2024, at the Church Unlimited auditorium in Nelspruit, Macadamia Services Management unveils a bespoke cutting-edge online trading platform. This platform serves as a nexus for verified sellers and buyers, ensuring supply reliability while fostering a fair legal environment that protects sellers’ interests.

“Kok and his team will celebrate a significant achievement as the event signifies more than just a timely intervention; according to him, it represents a paradigm shift. “Contrary to the prevailing narrative of consolidation and dwindling participation, we advocate for increased collaboration among producers and processors. Our goal is to collectively supply a greater volume of quality macadamia products to a diverse array of markets.”

In response to the evolving industry dynamics, Kok emphasizes the importance of adopting a forward-thinking approach. “We believe that by addressing these fundamental issues, we can transform the recent period of turmoil into an opportunity for positive change,” he states.

Kok explains, “Our online trading platform, as successfully implemented by others in various agricultural sectors, promises reduced marketing and sales costs, transparent transactions with full disclosure of price, volumes, and trends. Moreover, it advocates for lower retail prices and higher farmgate prices by – typical to platform economies – narrowing the farm-gate-to-retail-price-spreads (FGRPS).”

Beyond the trading platform, MSM commits to providing specialised support services to processors and their farmer suppliers, facilitating adherence to stringent food safety, quality, and sustainability standards demanded by the market. Processors engaging with the platform will gain access to a spectrum of additional services, including legal counsel, engineering expertise, logistics support, specialised cultivation services, and marketing extension services.

“This is a call to hope – recognition that our farmers, the backbone of this industry and its global marketing prowess, require a solution now,” he declares. “Our vision is a future propelled by quality, investment, and innovation, steering away from the perils of poor production rewards and distribution consolidation similar to the Cashew industry case.”

As the launch date approaches, Kok extends an invitation to farmers and processors whom they already engaged, urging them to attend the event and deliberate the transformative potential that the Macadamia Services Management Company holds for their futures.

Source: Macadamia Services Management