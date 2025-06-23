Heat up with ZA Trucks and Trailers winter specials!

460 words

When the cold hits and you can feel it in your bones, there is nothing that will warm you up quicker than a bargain. With ZA Trucks and Trailers Winter Warmer specials you will think it is summer.

They do not only have the best prices on previously owned fleet vehicles, but this month they are also running their Winter Warmer Wheels Competition where you stand a chance to win a R5 000 fuel voucher.

The competition is simple. Purchase a truck or trailer from ZA Trucks and Trailers between 1 June 2025 and 31 July 2025 and complete the form provided by your sales consultant. Then take a photo of your purchase and tag ZA Trucks and Trailers Sales on their social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok. Tag your business partner or friend in the post and you are done.

While the voucher sounds like a great deal, you will score twice because ZA Trucks and Trailers have amazing winter specials running as well.

At ZA Trucks & Trailers you will find only the best quality pre-owned fleet trucks, trailers, and plant equipment in South Africa. They also specialise in seamless over-the-border truck exports to Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, Swaziland, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

They stock well-known trucks brands like Volvo, Scania, DAF, Freightliners, Mercedes Benz, MAN, UD Quon, Isuzu and Hino, as well as trailers from brands like Afrit, Top Trailer, CIMC, Leader Bodies, Trailord, PRBB, and also SA Truck Bodies tippers, flat decks, and box bodies, plus much more.

Competition rules:

Open to all customers who purchase trucks or trailers from ZA Trucks and Trailers Sales between 1 June 2025 and 31 July 2025.

One entry per qualifying purchase. Referrals must be disclosed prior to sale to qualify.

The grand prize winner will be drawn at a random date from 1 August 2025, live on their social media pages.

Prizes are non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash.

In the event of a cancelled sale, the competition entry becomes void.

Employees and direct family members of ZA Trucks and Trailers Sales are not eligible to enter.

By entering, a participant agrees to have his name, company, and/or photo used in post-campaign promotional material.

ZA Trucks and Trailers Sales reserves the right to change or cancel the competition at any time without prior notice.

The winner must claim the prize within 14 days of notification, or a new winner will be drawn.

Do not sit around in the cold. Get a warm winter deal from ZA Trucks and Trailers and make sure you are entered in their competitions.

Visit their website at https://zatrucksandtrailers.com/ or their social media pages on: Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=za%20trucks%20and%20trailers%20sales%20pty%20ltd), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/zatrucksandtrailers/) or TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@zatrucks_trailers)