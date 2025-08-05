Grow success on your farm with Omnia’s proven solutions

From seed selection to seasonal support, Omnia, one of Zambia’s longest-standing fertiliser companies, continues to be a trusted partner for farmers across the country. At the recent Lusaka Farm Expo, the Omnia team once again showcased their wide range of products, all developed and designed to help farmers grow success, season after season.

Their stand attracted a variety of farmers – from maize and vegetable growers to those cultivating tobacco, pecan nuts, macadamias, bananas, and pineapples.

“Omnia stocks liquid and granular fertiliser, topdressing products, crop protection chemicals, and a wide range of maize and vegetable seeds,” says Lomthunzi Nkhoma, Marketing Coordinator for Omnia Zambia.

Fertiliser plays a crucial role in crop production by improving soil fertility, promoting strong and healthy plant growth, and increasing yield potential. Well-fertilised crops are also better equipped to withstand pests, diseases, and environmental stressors.

But Omnia offers more than just inputs – their expert team is with farmers every step of the way.

“We provide on-site support throughout the season,” explains Michael Henderson, Area Manager for Omnia Zambia.

“This includes soil analysis, water testing, leaf analysis, and personalised crop recommendations. We visit farms to check root development and crop progress to ensure optimal results.”

Innovations on display

Among the products featured at the Farm Expo were Kelp-P-Max and GREENSULF™ 35 – two standout performers in Omnia’s fertiliser line-up.

Kelp-P-Max is a powerful vegetative growth enhancer that supports both root and leaf development. It contains macro- and fully chelated micro-elements, amino acids, and natural kelp-based growth hormones – making it a well-rounded solution for early crop establishment.

GREENSULF™ 35 is a unique, chemically granulated ammonium nitrate-based fertiliser. In addition to delivering highly effective nitrogen, it also provides calcium (5%) and sulphur (4%), which improve soil structure, nutrient uptake, and overall plant health.

With a focus on agronomic support and quality products, Omnia continues to help Zambian farmers achieve better yields and long-term soil health.

Omnia: Your one-stop shop for a healthy harvest. For more information contact them on the following:

Call: +(26)097-976-1007

Email: kobus.smith@omnia.co.za

Website: www.fertilizer.co.za

Visit them at: Omnia Fertiliser Zambia, Plot Number 397a/E/1/C, Makeni Road (off Kafue Road), Lusaka