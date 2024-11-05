Getting soil precision has never been easier than with Harvest Agri

No farmer is a mind reader and unless you can talk to plants you will not always know what they need. Well, with Harvest Agri’s wide range of sap meters you can maintain your plant health and your productivity.

Measuring your plants’ sap can give you insight into the nutrient levels of your plant. This means you can identify any deficiencies or imbalances and intervene before it affects your plants. By measuring plant sap, you can check for environmental stressors like pests. This information can even assist you with your irrigation practices.

Getting these factors right leads to an improved yield.

Their range of sap meters includes:

The Horiba LAQUAtwin compact pH meter

Maintaining the ideal pH level in your plant tissue is key to preventing diseases and insect attacks.

A pH above 6,4 can make plants susceptible to pests, while a pH below 6,4 may lead to specific diseases. The perfect balance is thus a pH of 6,4.

Traditional laboratory soil and tissue tests often means you must wait for the results. This is time that you could have spent correcting the problem.

The LAQUAtwin pH meter is a game-changer in plant health diagnostics and is used to measure the pH in plant sap, soil, and water. Harvest Agri’s LAQUAtwin pH meter is a quick and easy way to determine the pH balance of your plant tissue.

The Horiba LAQUAtwin EC conductivity meter

Harvest Agri’s Horiba LAQUA Twin EC conductivity meter assesses the conductivity of a solution with just one drop of sample sap.

You can place your sample directly on the meter’s flat sensor or directly immerse the meter’s tip into the sample.

This application extends to rainwater pollution levels as well. Now you can determine the electric conductivity of any solution for your agricultural benefit.

In agriculture, the availability of nutrients comes in the form of ions in the soil solution. These nutrients are dissolved int the soil to be used by plants in ion form. The EC meter accurately measures both the quantity and mobility of ions, offering you valuable insights into nutrient availability.

With the ability to measure conductivity, salinity, and total dissolved solids, alongside features like automatic calibration and temperature compensation, this EC meter empowers farmers, researchers, and environmentalists to make informed decisions regarding water and soil quality, nutrient management, and pollution prevention.

The Horiba LAQUAtwin Sodium Sap meter

Harvest Agri introduces their Pocket Sodium Meter – this unique tool directly assesses sodium ion concentration in a mere 0,3 ml sample. It effortlessly measures viscous liquids, solids and powders without a hassle.

This meter has a minimum sample volume of 0,3 ml and up to two calibration points while it automatically recognises for 150 and 2000 ppm sodium.

It has customisable calibration values and multiplication compensation from 0,01 to 9,90. It comes with temperature and mV display, temperature calibration from 5 ºC to 40 ºC, auto hold, auto stable measurements and a 30 minute power off feature.

The Harvest Agri Sodium sap meter has an IP67 rating, a replaceable sensor, and 400 hours of battery life (continuous use, no backlight). This meter is a reliable investment. Constructed from ABS epoxy, it features a custom digital LCD with a backlight.

The Horiba LAQUAtwin compact Potassium meter

The Harvest Agri compact potassium meter can measure your potassium ion in a 0,3 ml sample.

It can measure viscose liquids, solids and powders with no additional gear required. It has up to two calibration points and auto recognition for 150 and 2000 ppm potassium.

You can customise the high and low calibration values and multiply compensation from 0,01 to 9,90 for accuracy.

If you want to measure potassium sulfate, potassium chloride, potassium nitrate, or super potassium this is the tool you need.

The Horiba LAQUAtwin compact Nitrate meter

Harvest Agri’s compact nitrate meter measures your soil’s nitrate ion and nitrate-nitrogen concentrations with precision.

In no time you can have accurate reading for urea, ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulfate, calcium nitrate, LAN, UAN,or Super Nitro.

The Horiba LAQUAtwin starter kit

But you do not have to choose, because Harvest Agri’s comprehensive ion meter starter kit has what you need.

This comprehensive kit includes the Laqua Sodium ion meter (NA+), the Laqua Potassium ion meter (K+), the Laqua Calcium ion meter (Ca2+), and the Laqua Nitrate ion meter (NO3).

Giving you the essentials to start making informed decisions in the field.

To see what else Harvest Agri has to offer visit their website at https://www.harvestagri.co.za/.