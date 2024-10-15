Get the Scoop on Poelbros’ manure spreaders!

Poelbros Handel has been a cornerstone in the agricultural industry, providing top-quality farming equipment and services. Specialising in manure and lime spreader rentals, Poelbros Handel ensures that farmers have access to the best tools for their trade.

Their versatile spreaders come in three sizes, to match the scale of any field:

10 ton

13 ton

20 ton

Whether you are nurturing a small patch or a vast expanse, Poelbros has the perfect spreader for your field.

The manure mastery

Renting from Poelbros means you can skip the hefty upfront costs associated with purchasing equipment. This allows farmers to allocate their resources more efficiently, focusing on other critical aspects of their operations. This allows you to save money while enjoying the benefits of high-quality equipment.

High-quality equipment

Poelbros Handel is renowned for its top-notch manure and lime spreaders. Renting from them ensures that you get well-maintained and reliable equipment, reducing the risk of breakdowns and interruptions in your farming activities. Their spreaders are built to last and designed for optimal performance, making your farming tasks smoother and more efficient.

Expert guidance and support

Worried about operating the new equipment? Poelbros offers training to farmers on the proper operation and handling of their rented manure spreaders, maintenance tips, and troubleshooting assistance. This ensures that all users are comfortable and proficient with the equipment, making the transition smooth and stress-free.

The benefits of renting from Poelbros

Using Poelbros manure spreaders brings a range of advantages. These spreaders ensure uniform nutrient distribution across your fields, providing crops with an optimal balance of essential nutrients. This precision mitigates the risk of over-fertilisation or nutrient deficiencies, contributing to increased crop yields and healthier plant growth. Additionally, Poelbros spreaders enhance cost efficiency by minimising wastage, saving time through automated application processes, and promoting environmentally responsible farming practices through targeted nutrient use.

Poelbros offers flexible rental options to accommodate the diverse needs of farmers. Whether you need a spreader for a short-term project or a long-term farming season, they have got you covered. Their spreaders are equipped with technology for variable rate application, enabling manure distribution based on specific field conditions.

Easy delivery and pickup

Poelbros Handel takes the hassle out of logistics by facilitating the delivery and pickup of the equipment to and from your farm. They will discuss all details regarding scheduling, transportation, and any associated costs during the rental process, ensuring a seamless experience from start to finish.

Versatility in manure handling

Poelbros manure spreaders are built to distribute a variety of solid and semi-solid manure types. Whether you are working with cow manure, poultry manure, or compost, these adaptable machines will ensure thorough and even coverage. Additionally, Poelbros can offer expert advice on selecting the most suitable manure for your specific crops, helping you make the most out of each application.

Contact information

For more information on Poelbros Handel and their range of farming solutions, visit their website at www.poelbroshandel.com. You can also send an e-mail to info@poelbroshandel.com or call (+27)82-630-4410.