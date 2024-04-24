Get the job done with Unique Welding’s Thermamax TITAN welding helmet

The wait is over! Unique Welding is excited to finally announce the launch of their Thermamax TITAN Adjustable Solar Helmet!

The fact that this incredible helmet range comes with a choice between two auto darkening filters (ADF) is what makes this product so unique.

Consumers have a choice between the Diamond ADF and the Onyx ADF.

The Titan Diamond Auto Darkening Filter

Unprecedented 2.0 Clear Light State thanks to its revolutionary TruVision Technology

Digital dark state of 5-8 / 9-13

Overall ADF range of 4 – 13

1/1/1/2 classification – ensuring that your eyes are protected from all harmful UV and IR emissions

Multiple certifications including ANSI Z97.1-2015, EN 175:1997, CSA Z94.3-2015 and CE EN 379:2009-07

The Titan Onyx Auto Darkening Filter

4.0 Clear Light State

Digital dark state of 5-8 / 9-13

Overall ADF range of 4 – 13 for maximum UV and IR emission protection

1/1/1/2 classification

Certifications including DIN EN 379:2009-07, and CE EN 379:2009-07

Automatic power-on function thanks to its photosensitive sensor on the filter lens. This means it can sense changes in light and will automatically power on. When it senses an absence of light stimulation, it will automatically power-off after 10 minutes, saving battery life.

The Thermamax TITAN Helmet also comes with a superior dual-strap adjustable comfort headgear with torque ratchet and comfort band; as well as a Speedy Loop Hard Hat Adaptor, which allows you to attach your hard hat to the helmet and wear both at the same time. This lightweight helmet also offers Grind Mode, and a 12-month warranty.

Unique Welding products gives you piece of mind to focus on what matters most to your business. They are the second-largest national distributor of gas and welding products and the largest importer of welding machines and wire in South Africa.

Visit their website www.uniquewelding.co.za for a full range of products they have to offer.