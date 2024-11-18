Get the best out of your farm with LPG and Stargas

The use of Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) on farms has become more frequent, mainly because it delivers a versatile, more affordable way of completing tasks that previously used less economic fuel methods.

LPG is known for its use in various gas appliances and even as fuel for your vehicle or power generator. This versatile fuelling option can be used in various ways on your farm.

Stargas is a leading supplier and installer of gas related products. They shared some of the ways in which LPG can be successfully used in agriculture.

Crop drying

Traditionally, crops have been dried in the sun, but by burning LPG in a controlled environment, you can create a consistent and controllable high-temperature heat source. The heat generated can then be circulated through a ventilation system and evenly distributed across the drying area. This ensures that all parts of the crop receive uniform heat.

LPG drying systems can also be equipped with humidity control features to prevent over- or under-drying.

The benefits of an LPG drying system are:

It is economical and efficient for crops like potatoes, wheat, maize and onions

It provides a controllable, consistent heat source

It is efficient

LPG burns clean and with low emissions, lowering the risk of contaminating the grain

Operational costs are lower, making it a cost-effective alternative

It lowers the risk of mould-growing and spoilage

It can be used for many different grains

It is safer

Greenhouse heating

Using LPG as a heating method in your greenhouse does not only provide the climate control you need, but it assists your plants to grow strong and healthy.

Gas greenhouse heaters maintain the heat in your greenhouse all year round and are ideal specifically in the cold winter months. These heaters emit CO² emissions that help to ripen your fruit.

The benefits of using an LPG greenhouse heater are:

They burn safely

LPG heaters are more economical than other alternatives

They provide consistent, reliable heat

LPG releases fewer emissions

LPG heaters are easily adjustable

Flame weeding

Flame weeding is a method of weed control where intense heat is used to destroy weeds without the use of chemicals. Burners fuelled by LPG produce a direct flame which is then applied to the weeds for a moment. This causes the plants’ cell walls to rupture whereafter the plant will wilt and die.

This method is more eco-friendly because it does not use herbicides which can seep into the soil and affect the surrounding plants.

Poultry rearing

When bringing day-old chicks to your farm, a consistent temperature is necessary for the health and growth of your birds. Temperature plays a big role in the development of your birds, especially in the beginning.

LPG heaters burn clean, reducing the risk of contamination to the brooding area or the feed. The fact that this method is more cost effective also helps to reduce your operational costs.

The right temperature creates a stress-free environment for your birds which translates into healthy, happy birds.

Waste incineration:

With LPG you can dispose of agricultural waste in an eco-friendly way by incinerating it. LPG incinerators can generate intense heat which ensures the complete combustion of any waste.

It is especially ideal for destroying hazardous waste like diseased animal carcases, and contributes to the biosecurity on your farm. Diseases like foot and mouth disease can easily be spread by just touching a diseased animal. This means having an eco-friendly low-cost way of destroying contaminated material which is highly beneficial for management and eradication of diseases such as foot and mouth.

The benefits of these incinerators are:

They are easy to maintain

They are easy to run

It is an efficient, low-cost disposal method

Lower environmental emissions

Low maintenance costs

Distillation

LPG can also be used in distilleries because it produces a high-temperature. The two main components of distilling are the heating process of the fermented preparations, and the condensation of the alcohol vapours.

Using LPG for this process gives you the flexibility to control your heat. These processes also use a lot of energy, and a cost-effective option like LPG can lower the costs of processing while improving your yield.

LPG is especially used for distilling cognac.

Stargas can assist with all commercial, industrial and residential gas solutions across South Africa. Their team has extensive knowledge and expert capabilities to assist you with faster, safer and more reliable gas services. Visit their website https://stargas.co.za/ to view more of their gas options.