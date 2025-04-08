Get precision in the field with Pulsar’s Merger LRF XP35 binoculars

415 words

Pulsar has redefined traditional binoculars with their Merger LRF range. These thermal imaging binoculars are no longer only a viewing instrument but a necessary tool that should be a staple in any hunter, birder or game viewer’s backpack.

The Merger LRF range binoculars have built in laser rangefinders and are ergonomically designed and comfortable. They allow for two eye observation to reduce eye fatigue and are fitted with top-tier European components and sensors to suit various user needs.

The Merger LRF XP35

The Merger LRF XP35 is one of the smaller binoculars in this range, but do not let that fool you. While the XP35 LRF is the most compact binoculars from Pulsar, it offers the widest field of view range at 17,8º. The Merger LRF XP35 is equipped with the European-made Lynred sensor with Noise Equivalent Temperature Difference (NETD) which can detect temperature differences smaller than 25 mK, allowing you to have a clear high-quality image even at a great distance. You can use the brightness and contrast adjustments to enhance the details of the image according to the

specific observation conditions, and save the specific settings for quick recall in the future.

The built-in laser rangefinder measures distance up to 1 km and has a detection range of up to 1 350 m. The Merger LRF XP35 has a classic daytime binocular design, only more compact to comfortably fit into your hand. The six function buttons are easily accessible to be activated with a single touch. Because it is natural for humans to receive visual information through two visual channels simultaneously, the Merger LRF binocular range is designed to for viewing with both eyes. This puts less strain on your eyes and gives you better detection of small, faint objects.

Merger LRF XP35 features:

• 8-colour display palette

• 3 calibration modes: manual, semiautomatic and automatic

• Smooth digital zoom

• 3 levels of enhancement of sensitivity: Normal, High, Ultra

• “Picture-in-Picture” mode

• Defective pixel repair function

• Device firmware update using the

free Stream Vision 2 App

• Completely waterproof IPX7

• Built-in video and sound recorder

• Integration with iOS and Android devices

• Wi-Fi remote control and viewing using a smartphone

• Stores photographs and videos in Cloud when using the Stream Vision 2 App

All Merger models, the Merger LRF XP35 included, are powered by a dual battery system; one internal battery

and one replaceable battery to provide you with up to nine hours of continuous operation.

Ultranexus is a proud importer of Pulsar products. To view their full range, visit their website at www.ultranexus.co.za.